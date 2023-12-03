Floyd Mayweather reminded 50-0 record is not ‘The Best Ever’

A long-running debate recently re-opened over whether Floyd Mayweather holds “The Best Ever” undefeated run in the sport of boxing.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015 but has competed in exhibitions since then, essentially claims to have the most significant benchmark of 50-0.

The Las Vegas native regularly informs fans and media that his record proves he’s the number one fighter of all time. However, a newer generation has discovered Ricardo Lopez’s efforts.

Lopez, now 57, retired in 2001 on 51-0-1. His 52 bouts unbeaten from the start of his career in 1985 trumps that of Mayweather. There’s also the not-so-small-matter of Lopez being perfect in the amateurs.

Over four years, “Finito” won consecutive Mexican National Championships in a run that wasn’t officially totaled. It’s likely to be at least 50 contests.

Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0

That would take Lopez to over 100 bouts without loss from 1981 to 2001. Meanwhile, Mayweather’s amateur record is also unofficial 44-7.

Compared to Lopez, Mayweather would be 94-7 in the unpaid and professional codes. Therefore, Lopez has the upper hand in both, dependent on the point of view.

The only blot on the copybook is that Lopez has a draw on his CV from his 48th bout against Rosendo Alvarez. It’s the only argument Mayweather has regarding his 50-0 record being the best.

Ironically, both fighters share the most successive world title victories with heavyweight Joe Louis. So there’s a further debate for Lopez to be classed among the greats.

The only downside for Lopez is that he campaigned in the two lowest-weight categories. Historically, those are overlooked the most.

As for Mayweather, his tenure is fresher in the memory. The fact he’s constantly in the spotlight and able to reiterate his achievements keeps him at the forefront – especially in the United States.

Beating Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Canelo Alvarez as a young buck are two of the most-talked-about events still to this day.

Pacquiao is unbelievably still linked to a rematch. At the same time, Canelo remains a pound-for-pound star of the sport and a link back to Mayweather.

Ricardo Lopez – Finito

Lopez doesn’t have that notoriety. He only has the 52-fight undefeated record and the hope that others bring him into the equation.

This happened recently, leading to Generation Z discovering Mayweather is not the only one who went fifty fights without loss.

The fact opened a significant trend on social platforms, with many of those discussing unaware Mayweather had a rival claimant. Rocky Marciano was thought to be the only one with his 49-0 effort, which Mayweather overhauled.

Ricard Lopez is a legend in his own right. There’s no taking that away from him. But the argument about the best record will never fully get settled in the cold light of day.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

