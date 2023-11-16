Anthony Joshua’s fifth trainer in two years explained

Eddie Hearn has spoken out to explain why Anthony Joshua is training with a fifth coach in two years.

The former heavyweight champion participates in a third fight in 2023 when he hooks up with Ben Davison for his clash with Otto Wallin.

The two-time world ruler is back on the rise after two defeats against unified king Oleksandr Usyk. AJ has scored victories against also-ran opponents Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

He returns on December 23 on the vast ‘Day of Reckoning’ card as part of the Riyadh Season.

With both his previous opponents giving him problems, Joshua has decided to add another trainer to his arsenal. He’s drafted in former Tyson Fury sidekick Davison.

The pair worked together to keep Joshua ticking over. Full-time handler Derrick James will eventually come back into the fray.

James is spread thinly in the United States, leaving Joshua looking closer to home for help in the UK.

Anthony Joshua’s trainer

Speaking at the announcement of Joshua vs Wallin, Hearn said: “Ben [Davison] has been a small part of the team for the last few fights. They get on very well.”

On the times when AJ is on opposite sides of the Atlantic, the Matchroom boss added: “While he’s in the UK, he would train with Ben.

“Derrick James, at the moment, remains the coach. We are happy with him. AJ has had a couple of performances and is building on that. So, there is no change in that respect.

“Ben’s been working a little behind the scenes with AJ tactically on the last few fights. They get on very well. He’s a fantastic coach. I think AJ feels comfortable.”

Informing reporters that the subject was off limits in London this week, Joshua had stated: “I don’t want to talk about trainers.”

Five in two years

There’s a reason for that. Training with Davison adds to Robert McCracken, AJ’s longtime coach, who left in 2021. Then, Angel Fernandez, the man who helped him regain his world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

Robert Garcia followed them in 2022 and, eventually, James. The American, who also coaches Errol Spence Jr., has guided Joshua through his current run of form.

Joshua, ideally, would need stability. If he can get that from Davison, it may well be that the Londoner is in AJ’s corner for the Deontay Wilder fight in 2024.

Davison has experience, taking Fury to a draw with Wilder in December 2018. Fury then moved on to Sugarhill Steward.

