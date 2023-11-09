Floyd Mayweather gave zero ‘f**** about being undisputed’

There’s a reason that Floyd Mayweather never became undisputed in the sport of boxing – he didn’t care about it enough.

However, he also thought he’d achieved the feat in 2015.

Mayweather’s right-hand man, Leonard Ellerbe, a trusted advisor for many years, states that the former pound-for-pound king had no desire to hold all four belts.

Ellerbe defended Mayweather in a back-and-forth with a disgruntled boxing fan. The detractor questioned why Mayweather never did what many boxers today aspire to.

Mayweather defended by his advisor

“Do you think Floyd gives two f**** about never being undisputed? He’s the richest fighter ever in the sport with an incredible legacy,” said Ellerbe.

“You can have both. The lames who use those terms just ask yourself, what have they ever accomplished in boxing?

“That man dedicated his entire life to being the best by working his ass off, but yet you have these trolls who repeat that dumbass narrative. Yeah, he is a winner and always wanted to be. Is there something wrong with that?

“[People] nowadays have no clue how stupid they sound. With all due respect, each era is different. I respect every fighter who has achieved that historic milestone.”

Mayweather has been questioned about the issue himself before. He was adamant gaining four belts at one time was achievable. However, Mayweather followed the money, which is of no detriment to his legacy.

Did Floyd Mayweather ever become undisputed?

When commenting, Mayweather stated that holding three belts was undisputed anyway, which he did against Manny Pacquiao.

“When you talk about undisputed. To become undisputed, you must have three or more belts – not all four. Three of four of the organizations,” Mayweather said.

“When I fought Pacquiao, I had this belt [WBC], this belt [WBA Super]. He had this belt [WBO], so I won these three [to become undisputed]. But these are all four organizations in boxing,” he added.

“Undisputed champion [is] something I never did. It’s not like I couldn’t have done it, but I didn’t do it.”

Holding titles in five weight divisions and defeating over twenty world champions is a testament to Floyd’s abilities. He also ended his career at an unprecedented 50-0.

The Conor McGregor win will forever be debated. However, it’s on his record and was a sanctioned bout when they battled in 2017.

Floyd was voted the WBN Fighter of the Decade from 2010 to 2020 despite only being active for half of that time. This says everything about what Mayweather achieved during that period.

His first-ballot Hall of Fame career needs absolutely zero defending.

