Jake Paul drops off PPV to face pro boxer on Dec 15

Most Valuable Promotions confirmed Jake Paul will face a professional boxer in his return to the ring on December 15.

Paul will go up against Andre August as he continues his tenure against MMA fighters and YouTubers at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Paul vs. August is set as an eight-round cruiserweight fight. The headliner will headline MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects IV.

August, who is 10-1 with 5 KOs, has the most experience and knockouts of any opponent Paul has faced in his career.

Paul vs. August will be offered as part of the DAZN subscription package to ensure it is affordable and accessible to fans worldwide as August is introduced to the masses.

December’s return to the ring comes after he suffered his first loss at the hands of Tommy Fury in February by a contentious split decision,

Paul returned on top in August, defeating Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. Discussing his return, Paul explained why the fight isn’t Pay Per View.

Jake Paul explains non-PPV move

“I’m a professional boxer. I want to be a world champion,” said Paul.

“So I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business.

“Now, I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15, live on DAZN for the world to see.”

Hailing from the streets of Beaumont, Texas, Andre August has emerged from the trenches. Growing up, August found himself drawn into street fighting due to his involvement with gang activity following the passing of his mother during his sophomore year of high school.

Fueled by an unyielding fire and a growing passion for doing more, he pursued boxing. He faced insurmountable odds. Yet his unrelenting determination and skill propelled him through the amateur ranks.

August established himself as a self-made fighter, motivated to prove himself and make a lasting impact on the world of professional boxing.

August has proven his tenacity and power in the ring. Coming off a unanimous decision victory over the undefeated 7-0 Brandon Martin and currently riding a five-fight winning streak, August will provide Jake Paul his toughest test in the ring to date.

“I don’t talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team, and the resources, but he doesn’t have my hunger,” said August.

“When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Green vs Crews-Dezurn Co-feature

MVP’s Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green will also take on Franchón Crews-Dezurn for the WBC super middleweight title. The special championship bout will co-feature on the Paul vs. August card.

“I am the truth. I’m going to show the world on Friday, December 15, that I’m the best,” said Shadasia Green.

“Franchón – I’m better than you. All you are is a singer with a bad wig, so show up and shut up.”

“I’m on a mission to continue to prove why I’m one of the greatest,” said Franchón Crews-Dezurn.

“On Friday, December 15, I’m going to put in the work, and I’m going to show you why I’m The Heavy Hitting Diva. You can snatch my wig off. I’m still that girl.”

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

