Most Valuable Promotions inks 2024 deal with DAZN

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and DAZN today announced the renewal of the Most Valuable Prospects boxing showcase series which highlights the world’s best up-and-coming talent.

Following the series’ success in 2023, MVP will expand the series from four events to six in 2024 and has renewed its distribution partnership with DAZN. Offering fans an array of exciting fights with some of the hottest prospects in boxing, the six-event Most Valuable Prospects series will begin in early 2024 and will be available globally on DAZN.

Caribe Royale Orlando and BoxLab Promotions will also continue their partnership with MVP into 2024. The inaugural chapter of Most Valuable Prospects will culminate with two final events in 2023 and is next set to return on Friday, October 27th.

MVP and DAZN’s partnership extension comes on the heels of a sold-out Most Valuable Prospects II and ahead of the record-setting upcoming Most Valuable Prospects III, which precedes the historic 12-round, three-minute rounds unified featherweight title bout between undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and WBO challenger Danila Ramos the same night.

Taking place on Friday, October 27th in Orlando, Florida, Serrano vs. Ramos and Most Valuable Prospects III has already become the highest grossing combat sports gate in host Caribe Royale Resort’s 25-event history. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com.

Following MVP’s October event, Most Valuable Prospects is set to return to Caribe Royale Orlando for a fourth and final 2023 installment, available globally on DAZN. The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and promoted by MVP, with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter for these events and throughout 2024. Caribe Royale Orlando will return as host for multiple events next year.

“Following the incredible ongoing success of our 2023 series, we could not be more excited to renew Most Valuable Prospects for 2024 alongside our dedicated distribution partner DAZN to bring more events and more exhilarating matchups to fans around the world,” said MVP Co-Founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul. “Boxing is going through a transformational period and we want to spearhead the change that drives value to fighters first. We look forward to an exceptional 2024 with ten events already in place and an expansion of the MVP roster.”

“After an exciting year of partnership between MVP and DAZN, we look forward to another year of showcasing more Most Valuable Prospects fight nights. DAZN and MVP have had great success thus far and extending this partnership only makes sense to continue putting together even more thrilling fights for boxing fans,” shared Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America. ”Jake Paul and MVP have an incredible impact in growing the sport of boxing and we can’t wait to take part in this impact further.”

“Caribe Royale is proud to continue our relationship with MVP and DAZN after a successful launch of the Most Valuable Prospects Series in 2023,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “Our goal as the premier 4 Diamond all-suite hotel in Florida is to continue to bring live events and entertainment to the Central Florida area. Both our guests and local residents alike will have an opportunity to see the best of boxing’s future champions as they develop their careers. Both Caribe and Boxlab Promotions, along with the wonderful team at MVP, will continue to revolutionize the boxing landscape in 2024 as we take the series to new levels.”

The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and promoted by MVP, with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter. The series continues the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the world’s best up-and-coming boxing talent, as well as the addition of special feature matchups to bring outsized viewership to the young talent. All 2023 Most Valuable Prospects events will take place on Friday nights and will be hosted by Caribe Royale Orlando. DAZN will air the series across its platforms as a part of its subscription package which will include the entire main card lineup and prelims. CELSIUS Essential Energy Drinks, maker of lifestyle energy drink, serves as the exclusive energy drink sponsor of the Most Valuable Prospects 2023 series.