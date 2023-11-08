‘Francis Ngannou would snap Deontay Wilder’s legs in half’

Deontay Wilder would be in serious trouble if the former WBC heavyweight champion fought Francis Ngannou in the octagon.

That’s the view of Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. The Londoner had his say on reports that Ngannou and Wilder were in talks for a boxing and MMA fight double.

Speaking to the MMA Hour and Boxing Social, Hearn joked that Wilder would face a spell in the hospital if Ngannou could strike below the waist.

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou

“I’m not being funny, but have you seen his legs? If Francis Ngannou kicked Deontay Wilder’s legs, they would literally snap in half.”

“It’s madness! – If Ngannou kicks those legs, they will snap in two. I think Wilder should stick to the boxing.

“I think he should just have a boxing fight. He hasn’t boxed for over a year. Hopefully, that could be [against] AJ, or he may end up getting the fight with Ngannou. Who knows?

“We want to see Wilder back in the ring, not in the cage because I’m unsure how that would go.”

Wilder remains on the shelf after another year of inactivity. “The Bronze Bomber” is filming a reality TV show for Peacock before he announces any return to action.

Inactive Wilder

His victory over Robert Helenius is a distinct memory. The first-round knockout represents only 170 seconds of boxing under the lights for Wilder in two years.

Ngannou was also dormant for a long time before he clashed with Tyson Fury. “The Predator” showed he can mix it with the top heavyweights despite Fury being lackluster on the night in Saudi Arabia.

A clash between the two could be good for both as Fury plows on with plans to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed battle next year.

So far, Ngannou seems content to wait for a rematch with Fury. But having previously targeted Wilder for a blockbuster clash before Fury, any offer to reignite the event would be welcomed by Ngannou and his team.

A date of December 23 still stands for the Saudi boxing show vacated by Fury and Usyk. “The Gypsy King” says he needs more preparation time after a brutal encounter with Ngannou.

Fury vs Usyk is looking for dates in February, possibly March or April. However, giving Wilder six weeks to train for Ngannou on December 23 could be a push too far.

