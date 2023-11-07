Ex-WBA heavyweight champ ‘can’t feel legs’ after brutal KO

Former WBA heavyweight titleholder Trevor Bryan remains in the hospital after a sickening knockout at the hands of Cassius Chaney.

Bryan was carried out on a stretcher last Saturday night after succumbing to a sickening uppercut in the seventh round. Doctors worked on a motionless Bryan before taking him to be worked on further.

According to Cory Spinks’ wife, Christy Spinks, Bryan has had no feeling in his legs since the incident occurred on Don King’s 92nd birthday show.

Heavyweight Trevor Bryan hospitalized

Spinks said: “Boxing Friends say a special prayer for Trevor Bryan. He’s still in the hospital. He messed up his vertebrae when he fell. Trevor can’t feel his legs.

“The doctors are doing more tests to see what other damages Trevor has suffered from last Saturday’s fight against Cassius Chaney.”

Several others who know Bryan have since confirmed his plight. Judging by how he went down from the blow, his future in the boxing ring remains uncertain.

The loss to Chaney was Bryan’s second in a row after he lost his WBA title to Daniel Dubois via a fourth-round stoppage in June 2022.

Dubois demolished an overmatched Bryan, who at one point was King’s number-one heavyweight star. However, pitching Bryan in against Chaney immediately after a knockout, in hindsight, is easy to disagree with.

The fact of the matter is, Bryan didn’t look in serious shape for the fight and had put on five pounds following the Dubois loss.

Since a three-year hiatus from the ring in 2018, Bryan has added thirty pounds to his frame, none of which has seemingly been turned into muscle.

Chaney KO’d Bryan

He’s still a veteran of over twenty professional contests, though. A hellacious shot caught Bryan, and he could do nothing about it.

Winning the WBA heavyweight secondary championship in 2021, Bryan defended it once before Dubois snatched it away. There’s an ongoing debate over whether Bryan should have held the crown in the first place.

Mahmoud Charr was stripped by the WBA when encountering visa issues before Bryan fought Stiverne. The WBA has since admitted fault and given him the title back after legal action.

As of today, Bryan’s reign is still recognized by the organization.

Fans and media are now keeping their fingers crossed that Bryan fully recovers from his injuries, which sound nasty and potentially career-ending.

World Boxing News has contacted Don King’s team for a further update on Bryan.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.