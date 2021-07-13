Richie Rivera, Cassius Chaney back in the ring Aug 14 in Worcester

July 13th, 2021

Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) pro boxing returns August 14th for the first time in three years, presenting the seventh installment of the popular New England Future series, at the famed Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“New England’s Future VII,” presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment, in association with Shearns Boxing Promotions, will feature three title fights and showcase many of the region’s top fighters and most promising prospects in action.

Undefeated Hartford (CT) cruiserweight Richie “Popeye The Sailor” Rivera (19-0, 14 KOs) will fight for vacant NBA Cruiserweight Championship versus an opponent to be finalized in the 8-round main event. The powerful, charismatic Rivera, who made his pro debut on an RPE event at the Worcester Palladium on January 19, 2017, hasn’t fought in New England since December 13, 2019.

Another undefeated fighter from Connecticut, heavyweight Cassius “C.O.G.” Chaney (20-0, 14 KOs), promoted by Main Events, will fight an opponent to be determined in the 8-round co-featured event. A former WBC United States heavyweight champion, Chaney was a star basketball player at the University of New Haven.

“I am excited to bring our New England’s Future series back to Worcester,” said RPE president Jose Antonio Rivera, the 3-time, 2-divison world champion. “We have a lot of talent on this boxing show and three title fights as well. I am also excited to have four Worcester boxings on the card to showcase their skills in front of their hometown fans.”

ABF USA Cruiserweight Champion Vincenzo “American Nightmare” Carita (22-1-1, 21 KOs), fighting out of Pembroke (MA), is slated to be in action in an 8-round bout.

2012 Puerto Rico Olympian Enrique Collazo (15-1-1, 10 KOs) will fight in an 8-rounder for the vacant NBA Super Middleweight Championship against TBA.

Wilfredo “Sucra” Pagan (6-1, 3 KOs), of Southbridge (MA), meets always dangerous “Rentless” Augustine Mauras (7-12-3, 3 KOs) in a 6-round fight for the vacant New England junior welterweight title.

Also scheduled to fight in 4-round bouts vs. opponents to be determined include Worcester heavyweight Bryan Daniels (5-1, 3 KOs), a 2-time New England Golden Gloves champion; Worcester cruiserweight Demek “Hightower” Edmonds (2-0, 2 KOs), 3-time N.E. Golden Gloves titlist; Florida bantamweight Angel “Set It Off” Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs), Worcester junior middleweight Eslih Owuso (4-0, 2 KOs), Lynn (MA) super middleweight Jelame Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs), Florida junior middleweight Jonsiel “TG” Castro (3-0, 2 KOs), and Worcester super middleweight Bobby “BH3” Harris III (2-0-1), a former 2-time national amateur champion and World Games silver medalist.

Card subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $70.00 (ringside), $55.00 (mezzanine) and $35.00 (general admission), are onsale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net, the Palladium box office, or by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera (anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.