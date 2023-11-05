Top Rank heavyweight wins as another is shockingly held

Top Rank saw two of its heavyweight roster compete on Saturday night in contrasting results for the long-time boxing promotion.

Bob Arum would have been happy with the performance of Efe Ajagba as “The Silent Roller” exacted revenge over ex-amateur rival Joe Goodall.

Contrasting heavyweight results for Top Rank

However, one of his heavyweights pack for the future was held over six rounds. Judges could not separate two unbeaten big men as Antonio Mireles [8-0-1, 7 KOs] and Skylar Lacy [7-0-1, 5 KOs] fought to a majority draw.

Lacy dictated the early rounds with a firm jab through Mireles’ southpaw guard. Mireles won the final two rounds on all three judges’ cards, but it was not enough to secure the win. Scores read 58-56 Lacy and 57-57 twice at the final bell.

The fact that “El Gigante” didn’t get the decision on any of the three cards is worrying for his future endeavors.

It was then down to the Nigerian contender Ajagba to put a smile on Arum’s face. He moved to 19-1 with the fourteenth stoppage in his career.

In the process, Ajagba defended his WBC Silver heavyweight title by taking out Goodall in the fourth.

Subsequently, Goodall dropped to 10-2-1, 9 KOs at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Ajagba and Goodall fought as amateurs in 2014, with Goodall earning a decision. This time, however, Ajagba demonstrated just how much better he’s gotten.

Ajagba wins

The pre-fight favorite began the contest by landing jabs and right hands, though Goodall had some success in closing the distance.

In addition, the 29-year-old Olympian began landing right uppercuts in round three that wobbled Goodall. In round four, a one-two combo initiated a series of combos that forced referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the fifty-second mark.

After his victory, Ajagba stated: “It’s been long. I was out of boxing for a long time. When I returned with Stephen Shaw {in January 2023}, my confidence was not there.

“I had just returned from surgery, and I had to get back into shape. But right now, I came back with complete confidence. That’s why I took him out. [My team] pushed me in training camp.

“They made me work extremely hard in this camp to ensure I win the fight. I sparred with many different guys to make me stay strong.”

Furthermore, on what’s next, Ajagba added: “Whoever they offer me to fight, I’m ready to go. I will go back with my team to talk about that.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.