Home » Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall live on ESPN+ this Saturday night

Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall live on ESPN+ this Saturday night

  • by
  • 3 min read
Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Ajagba vs. Goodall will be presented live this Saturday, November 4, at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In the 10-round main event, Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba hopes to take a giant leap towards a title opportunity when he faces Australian contender Joe Goodall.

Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, is one of the division’s fiercest punchers. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder debuted in the paid ranks in July 2017 and notched six first-round knockouts in his first eight fights. The 29-year-old will make his third appearance of 2023, following a decision win over Stephan Shaw in January and a disqualification victory against Zhan Kossobutskiy in August.

Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) made his pro debut in 2018. He stopped five of his first six opponents before fighting to a majority draw against Christian Ndzie Tsoye in August 2018. In his latest outing in July, he scored his most impressive victory yet, a sixth-round TKO against Stephan Shaw in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond “Danger” Muratalla takes on unbeaten Mexican fighter Diego Torres.

Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) made his pro debut in 2016 in Mexico. The 26-year-old has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents. Torres (18-0, 17 KOs) is a 26-year-old powerhouse who began his pro career in 2019 and unleashed a streak of 13 knockout victories.

Undercard action, also streaming on ESPN+, begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and features the Top Rank debut of heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore, as well as an all-undefeated junior lightweight showdown between Henry Lebron and William Foster III.

Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) will take on Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) and Foster (16-0, 10 KOs) will collide in a 10-rounder.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.

Ajagba vs. Goodall (All Times ET)

Date
Time
Event
Fights
Platform
Sat., Nov 4
11:00 p.m.
Main
Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall

 
ESPN+

 
Co-Feature
Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres
6:00 p.m.
Undercard
Christian Avalos vs. Estevan Partida
Feature
Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms
Undercard
Lindolfo Delgado vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos
Undercard
Henry Lebron vs. William Foster III
Undercard
Antonio Mireles vs. Skylar Lacy
Undercard
Omar Rosario vs. Angel Rebollar
Undercard
Charlie Sheehy vs. Jesus Vasquez
Undercard
Gabriel Garcia vs. Joshua Montoya
Undercard
Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise