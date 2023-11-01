Deontay Wilder primed to end chances of Fury vs Ngannou 2

Deontay Wilder plans to blow any plans for a Fury vs. Ngannou rematch out of the window by stepping into the breach during the current impasse.

Wilder is training for an MMA fight and is willing to face Francis Ngannou over two fights as Tyson Fury focuses on Oleksandr Usyk. That’s according to Malik Scott, Wilder’s trainer and confidant.

“We’re already in communications about it,” Scott told Fighthype. “He’s an option now, and we’ll see where things go.”

On whether talks are underway, he answered: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Deontay Wilder ready to face Francis Ngannou

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his podcast, Ngannou confirmed his interest in facing Wilder.

“That has been in the discussion,” Ngannou stated. “That’s something that can potentially happen.

“Deontay Wilder, for a few months or a little while, has been training MMA because there’s an option here. Nothing is set, but some things have been coming to my attention, so that’s something that makes sense.”

Asked how serious Wilder is about crossing codes, Ngannou added: “He’s really serious about MMA. Many people talk [and say], ‘I’m going to do this in boxing and do that in MMA,’ – but Deontay Wilder is very interested in MMA.

“Even just to step in the [octagon] for MMA and MMA only. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a different beast for him.”

Should Wilder vs Ngannou take place in the New Year and be the first of two bouts between the pair, Fury’s hopes of a return could be dashed.

Wilder would be a massive favorite to demolish Ngannou with one of his own ‘Superman’ punches. If this happens in either contest, Fury will almost certainly miss out on a second helping with Ngannou.

Fury vs Usyk

For now, Fury has his hands full with a contract clash with Usyk. The two heavyweight champions are lined up for their own double bill in 2024.

That’s despite Usyk warning Fury that he still wants the fight to happen on the original date.

“[The fight with Fury] has to take place on the 23rd of December, in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia. We have it in contract, on paper,” outlined Usyk.

“It did disturb me [watching Ngannou put Fury down]. It did disturb me. I was worried a lot. [But] I would give a maximum of three rounds to Ngannou.”

On promoter Frank Warren stating the fight will be delayed, Usyk concluded: “Frank Warren used to talk a lot of things, blaming me for something that never happened.

“You know what? We have a contract – and the contract says that the fight has to take place on the 23rd of December, no matter what.”

However, if Fury refuses to fight on that date, things could get messy – legally. Usyk would be best served waiting an extra eight weeks and ensuring he gets Fury in the ring by the end of February.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.