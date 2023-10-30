Lennox Lewis: Lackluster Tyson Fury’s stock is down

Lennox Lewis believes Tyson Fury saw his stock fall after gaining a split decision over Francis Ngannou.

Fury, battling Ngannou on his professional boxing debut, hit the canvas on the night and struggled throughout.

Ngannou was able to nullify Fury from the get-go but didn’t have to do too much as “The Gypsy King” was clearly not at the races.

Whether that was a lack of preparation or taking Ngannou too lightly, Fury was lucky to get the win.

Lennox Lewis on Tyson Fury

Lewis agreed with the decision to give Fury a split decision. However, the last undisputed heavyweight champion wasn’t impressed with what he saw.

“The lion [Fury] can’t let the shark [Ngannou] come into the jungle and nearly beat him. Ngannou’s stock is up. Fury’s stock is down in a lackluster win for Fury,”

“I think both Fury and Ngannou surprised everyone, but for two different reasons. Fury looked nothing like the man in the trilogy against Wilder.

“Ngannou by far exceeded most people’s expectations. Basically, Ngannou won the night. Fury won the fight.”

On the contest’s outcome, Lewis added: “I thought Fury won the fight, but then again, I’m also of the contingency that you must take the title from the champ.

“Aside from the knockdown, Ngannou just looked to counter all night. Call me old school, but that’s not enough in my book unless you stop him.

“That said, Fury looked lackluster and didn’t go to the body all night. As the King of boxing, you can’t let MMA come into your house and have a good showing against you in his very first boxing match.

“It should have been a boxing clinic. It wasn’t!”

Fury wasn’t in shape

Pressed by Ngannou fans as to why he saw a Fury victory, Lewis replied: “As I said before, I might be biased, but from what I saw, Fury edged a very close fight.

“Ngannou had a great showing against the number one heavyweight in the world. This fight said a lot about both fighters.

Lewis concluded by commenting on Fury’s added weight and clarified a question on whether the lineal heavyweight title was up for grabs in the fight,

“The lineal title is on the line every single time you step in the ring with it,” the boxing legend pointed out.

“Just by looking at those love handles, I thought to myself, [there’s] no way Fury had a full camp.

“I think he maybe got in four to six weeks. This definitely wasn’t the same Fury who beat Wilder.”

