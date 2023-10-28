‘Doofus’ who ‘bet life savings’ on Ngannou over Fury brutally ended

UFC legend Chael Sonnen is not one to hold his tongue. This was the case again as Sonnen shut down a claim over Francis Ngannou.

A social media user stated they put every penny they had on Ngannou to defeat Tyson Fury. That’s despite the odds being massively stacked against the ex-UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou heads into Fury’s domain with no boxing experience whatsoever. Add to that the fact Fury is recognized as one of the best technical boxers the division has ever seen, and it’s a recipe for disaster regarding Ngannou.

Nonetheless, the claim was made. Sonnen’s comeback was brutal.

‘Doofus’ bets on Ngannou to beat Fury

“I just bet my house and entire net worth on Francis Ngannou,” they claimed. “My wife is furious.

“She’s promised to divorce me and take the kids if the bet doesn’t go through. If Francis isn’t victorious on Saturday, I’ll be homeless, bankrupt, single, and I may have to give up on life entirely.”

Sonnen responded: “You did none of those things. The only thing worse than losing your life Savings is making people want to believe that you lost your life savings.

“That’s a very twisted mindset. Disturbing that you would faint failure as to how to look like a doofus in hopes of garnering social status.”

Ngannou holds dreams of upsetting Fury this weekend. However, most of those who follow boxing believe that’s all they are – dreams.

“I remember four years ago when I first met Mike Tyson, my only request was for him to be in my corner if I fought Tyson Fury. People thought I was losing it. They thought I was crazy.

Dream

“They thought it would never happen. But here we are. The fight is happening. So, I’m living a dream. This has always been my dream. It wasn’t easy, but we are here.

“I want to thank Tyson Fury for taking the fight and taking this risk because there is a lot of risk here for him. He might go to sleep on Saturday night. But I appreciate his courage, and I thank him.

“We got Mike Tyson in, and the first thing he said that stuck in my mind is when he said, ‘Listen, he has two hands and two feet like you.’ And I got that. And that’s enough for Saturday night.

“Tyson Fury is definitely the best in boxing, but that’s stopping on Saturday night.”

Ngannou is a 10/1 shot to defeat Fury in Riyadh. That tells you all you need to know.

