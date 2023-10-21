Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 wanted for Showtime’s boxing farewell

Floyd Mayweather is considering a comeback against Mikey Garcia on the final broadcast of his former network, Showtime. However, Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 is wanted more.

When the reports began circulating that Mayweather vs Garcia could be on for December 9, the boxing fraternity turned its head to a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

With Showtime planning to bow out of the sport after 37 years, there’s only battle fans want them to make for the finale.

Pacquiao shared that he’s back in training, and despite plans to fight at the Olympics, the Filipino superstar would jump at the chance for revenge.

The pair shared a ring disappointingly in 2015. ‘MayPac’ failed to live up to the hype as Mayweather won on points in history’s most lucrative Pay Per View.

However, Pacquiao cited a shoulder injury for his bad performance on the night. Talk of a return has been rife ever since and came close to happening in 2020.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 offer

World Boxing News broke the news exclusively that the Middle East made a massive offer for Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2. Floyd would later confirm the news on his social media.

Due to the situation in the world at that time, the second encounter failed to get off the ground.

Now, three years on, there’s a perfect opportunity for the two to compete against each other again on the final-ever Showtime broadcast.

Initial news about the event mentioned Mayweather vs Garcia. It also stated Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman would clash at super-welterweight.

This has since altered. It’s now planned that Garcia would face Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title. Thurman would then take on Eimantas Stanionis.

Mayweather’s participation still hinges on confirmation from the man himself, as always.

But it would be a serious missed opportunity if Mayweather and Pacquiao don’t take this golden opportunity to send Showtime’s last Pay Per View through the roof.

There’s already been a price cap mentioned of around $90. That will not be the case for Garcia vs Lara and Thurman vs Stanionis alone. It would have to feature Mayweather for that cost.

Showtime will exit boxing for good with a blockbuster show to thank everyone who tuned in over the years. So having Mayweather on the card, or Pacquiao becomes a must.

