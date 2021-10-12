Mikey Garcia is ready to put inactive year behind him this weekend

October 12th, 2021

Lewis Ward

Mikey Garcia believes Sandor Martin stands in his way of World title action in 2022 as the four-weight World champion returns to action on Saturday night (October 16) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA, live worldwide on DAZN.

Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) makes a welcome return to action in a catchweight clash at 145lbs with Martin, as the Californian looks to land an eye-catching win to use as a springboard for mega-fights in 2022.

When Garcia steps through the ropes at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night, it will be 596 days since the saw off the challenge of Jessie Vargas in Frisco, Texas in February 2020.

Martin (38-2 13 KOs) has been active over the pandemic, successfully defending his European Super-Lightweight title with a wide decision win over Kay Prospere in Barcelona in April and previously shutting out Nestor Maradiaga over eight in Milan in December – and the southpaw Spaniard will be looking to land a career-best win and catapult himself into contention for the fights that Garcia craves.

“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” said Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state but I haven’t fought much here.

A stacked undercard in support of the main event is led by WBO World Light-Flyweight king Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) putting his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez (24-3-1 14 KOs) while San Antonio talent Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs) clashes with Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1 15 KOs).

There’s plenty more young talent on the card as unbeaten Australian Super-Featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0 17 KOs) fights under the Matchroom banner for the first time against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (13-4-2 6 KOs), Marc Castro (3-0 3 KOs) fights in his hometown for the first time as a pro, and Diego Pacheco (12-0 9 KOs), Nikita Ababiy (10-0 6 KOs) and Khalil Coe (1-0 1 KO) all looking to add wins to their impressive starts in the pro game.