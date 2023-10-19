Floyd Mayweather set for comeback on final Showtime broadcast

Floyd Mayweather is ready to make another comeback to headline the final broadcast of Showtime Boxing following their exit from the sport.

Showtime will close after 37 years, with owners Paramount moving on from being a network provider for promoter Al Haymon and others.

Premier Boxing Champions are currently looking for a new TV home as Showtime plans its final event for December 2023.

After his massive successes and record-breaking achievements with Showtime, Floyd Mayweather is tipped to face Mikey Garcia in the main event.

A date of December 9 is being touted by several figures in the boxing world, with Las Vegas to host what would initially be an exhibition fight.

Floyd Mayweather on final Showtime broadcast

Mayweather could seek to add the bout to his professional record as he did with Conor McGregor in 2017. The cannot be ruled out at this stage.

A co-feature that sees Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia battle it out at super welterweight could accompany Mayweather vs Garcia.

There’s still plenty to arrange before any confirmation, with Mayweather consistently stating fans shouldn’t trust any rumors reported about his career.

Both multi-weight champions, Mayweather and Garcia never crossed paths in the professional sport. Any future event would certainly have a ton of eyeballs on it.

However, there would be several other fighters Mayweather could share the ring with that would gain more attention than Garcia.

If Mayweather does make a return this year, it will be his first action inside the ropes since a brawl broke out after he defeated John Gotti III.

Mayweather gets politcal

Meanwhile, Mayweather recent exploits have seen the five-weight boxing legend entering the political arena.

“Money” has sent help to Israel in the fight against Hamas. Airing his views on the ongoing fighting, Mayweather made it clear how he feels.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” said Mayweather. “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives!

“I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.

“This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel, and God Bless Human Kind!”

Some don’t believe Mayweather should be getting involved in those kinds of matters. However, Mayweather has never been one to shy away from his views.

