Devin Haney ‘paid for loss to be removed from boxing record’

Devin Haney has been accused of paying to remove a loss from his boxing record before a press conference with opponent Regis Prograis this week.

Prograis, the WBC super lightweight champion, made the revelation before the pair faced off in their title fight media push.

“Rougarou” didn’t hold back when stating his belief that Haney wiped the defeat from his perfect CV after “The Dream” began his career in the country.

Regis Prograis makes a Devin Haney accusation

“So I’m hearing Devin lost a fight in Mexico earlier in his career, but he paid to take it off his record,” said Prograis.

“If that’s true, that’s the weakest s*** I have ever heard in boxing. The press conference is Tuesday, and reporters should not let this slide.

“Just got confirmation that it’s true. You all reporters better do your research,” he added.

Haney’s record shows that ten of his first fifteen victories took place in Mexico as he made his way to the big time. The former undisputed lightweight champion fought exclusively in the United States from 2017, apart from a double trip to Australia to dethrone George Kambosos Jr.

The San Francisco native holds one of the most enviable tenures in the sport today. At 30-0 with 15 stoppages, Haney is a top-ten Pay-per-view fighter.

He now steps up in weight, aiming to secure his legacy as a multi-weight world champion. Prograis stands in his way, and there’s certainly no love lost.

Bad blood

They don’t like each other, giving organizers of their December 9 battle at Chase Center in Haney’s hometown little to sell on the fight.

Prograis has promised to not only defend his title but to punish Haney for the bad blood that exists between the pair.

“Finally, we’re ready to go on Saturday, December 9. I can’t wait to put on a show,” said Prograis. “I’ve already started training camp. I’ll be more than ready to do what I do best.

“Devin has done well at 135lbs, but I’m the best in the world at 140lbs. I will prove that once again!”

He concluded: “They mentioned Devin’s name since my last fight. That’s the only person I’ve had on my mind. I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up.

“I will hurt this kid. There’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.