EXCLUSIVE: Prograis on Ramirez, undisputed, ‘little guy’ Davis, 147 move

Regis Prograis faces his toughest test to date on Saturday night as the American battles Josh Taylor in a massive unification clash.

The WBA super lightweight title holder aims to add Taylor’s IBF version to his haul and take home the Ali Trophy into the bargain.

A win for Prograis will see ‘Rougarou’ break the top half of the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 for the first time in his career.

It also opens the door to some huge match-ups in the future.

The likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis and divisional number one Jose Ramirez would all come into play.

“At the moment I’m not looking at nobody who is at 135 pounds, for sure,” Prograis exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I would never go down to 135 pounds unless they up to 140. Whoever said I can go down to 135 that is definitely not true, that will never happen. I will never go down to 135.

“My goal has been to be undisputed world champion, so of course, Jose Ramirez has the other two belts at 140. So for me that’s what I would do after this fight.

“But listen, I’m not overlooking Josh Taylor.”

Asked for a time frame on when he’d put Ramirez into his crosshairs, Prograis replied: “After this fight I would want to fight Ramirez almost immediately.

“If it’s not possible immediately (due to mandatories or whatever), in maybe two fights time. But I’m not going to run around and start chasing him.

“After this fight, if they don’t have that fight on the table as I said almost immediately, then I’m not going to take it. I’ll move up to 147.

“My goal has always been to become undisputed before I move up. But like I said I’m not going to chase Ramirez.

“If he still has the belts then I want it. If not, then I’m going onto bigger things and moving up to 147lb.”







GERVONTA

With Gervonta Davis currently one of the biggest names in the lower divisions, would Prograis consider facing him instead of Ramirez at 140?

“I mean maybe, you know if he can come up to 140-lb then of course,” he confirmed.

“If he comes up to 140lb and I’m a champion and have belts then yeah we can do it. But I’m not looking at Tank. He’s very small, a little guy.

“I think he fights at 130/135-lb so I’m not even looking at Tank, I’m looking at people with belts in the division.”

