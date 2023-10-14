Heavyweight challenger ‘doesn’t have mental ability to be champ’

According to a former unified ruler, the last British heavyweight to challenge for a world title doesn’t have the acumen to become a champion.

Carl Frampton, who reigned as WBA and IBF bantamweight champion in the UK’s heyday of 14 world titleholders simultaneously, made the judgment on Daniel Dubois.

The statement comes in the same week an appeal over a ruled Dubois low blow fell at the first hurdle. Dubois lost to Oleksandr Usyk following a dominant performance by the Ukrainian.

However, Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, was convinced Usyk was hurt by a legal punch – resulting in the three-belt champion staying down for four minutes.

Dubois again failed when stepping up in class, just as he did against Joe Joyce. Frampton doesn’t see “DDD” claiming a title anytime soon unless he betters his capabilities.

Heavyweight title appeal

“I still think the punch was fair,” Frampton told Simon Jordan’s William Hill Up Front podcast. “Usyk used his wisdom and experience.

“He knew that he would get away with it. He knew the referee would give him time to recover if he milked it a bit. But I was annoyed at Daniel [Dubois] for not putting his foot on the pedal and going in for the kill.

“Daniel has the ability and punching power to be a World Champion, but he doesn’t have the mental ability to do it. That’s what he needs to sort out.”

The WBA explained their decision in a statement that puts Dubois back in the rankings hunt. He needs a few top victories to gain another shot.

“Supervisor of the WBA, Jesper Jensen, determined that referee Luis Pabón made the correct decision regarding the punch. He considered it an accidental low blow.

Usyk vs Dubois

“With the supervisor’s opinion, the WBA sent the case to the International Officials Committee, who on September 11 issued their review. They found no clear and conclusive evidence that the original decision made by Pabon on Dubois’ punch to Usyk was wrong.

“They also concluded that no TV clip had evidence that the decision was incorrect. In addition, they asserted that “the original decision of the low blow must stand. There is no indispensable evidence to prove otherwise.”

“On the other hand, the WBA rules determine the decision of a low blow. Whether a boxer who receives it can continue the strict competency of the referee. Only the referee can make these decisions.

“The internal rules of the WBA determined that the appeal does not proceed after studying all the documents and the conclusions of all the instances.

“The decision of the fight stands with the victory and defense of the champion Usyk.”

Back to the drawing board for Daniel Dubois.

