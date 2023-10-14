Dire situation as near 60-yr-old heavyweight geriatric inks PPV fight

Who would have thought that boxing could sink any lower than this week? – Well, it has with two aged former heavyweight stars agreeing to fight in their 50s.

To make a dire situation worse, one is pushing sixty. Nonetheless, it’s hpapening and it’s taking place on Pay Per View.

On November 11, Donovan Razor Ruddock, 59, and James Toney will compete in an epic exhibition match in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will top a FITE PPV presented by notorious exhibitionists Triller.

Ruddock comes from Jamaican stock via Canadian, giving the decision to stage the headliner in the region some meaning. The former heavyweight titleholder will return to his birthplace.

During battle, he will trade with an International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and ex-world champion in “Lights Out” Toney.

Toney vs Ruddock occurs at the National Indoor Sports Centre. The bout was previously slated to take place at Sabina Park.

To bring a little light to a sad sight, Ruddock’s former primary school, Red Ground District Primary School, will be one of the main beneficiaries from proceeds of the match.

“I wanted to do something for my school, my community and my country. Returning to the ring for such a huge fight will bring attention and much needed funds to a place I still consider home.” says Ruddock.

Knockout artist Ruddock, who turns 60 one month after the event, holds wins over WBA heavyweight champions Michael Dokes and James “Bonecrusher” Smith. He also held the WBA inter-continental heavyweight title.

In 1991, Ruddock battled against “Iron” Mike Tyson in two matches, one of which he fought nine rounds despite sustaining a broken jaw in round three.

Ruddock’s opponent James Toney has held titles in three weight classes. He is a two-time BWAA Fighter of the Year [1991 and 2003]. But that was many moons ago.

Since becoming a professional boxer at age 20 and winning his first fight against Stephen Lee in October 1988, Toney has competed in 92 fights, including 77 wins and 47 knockouts.

Toney returns to the ring after a six-year hiatus following his 2017 unanimous vote and win against Mike Sheppard. At the age of 55, he has a four-year advantage over Ruddock.

However, Toney’s physical state has faced questions many times over his slurred speech and inability to string some sentences together. This doesn’t seem to stop him wanting to fight, or others giving him that platform.

The notion that the children of Jamaica would benefit from seeing two old-timers trying to turn back the hands of time adds further churning to an already sickened stomach.

Rumble in the Sun will be broadcast on global sports and entertainment digital platform FITE by Triller live on pay-per-view, as well as via cable and satellite networks.

Ruddock will compete for the first time in Jamaica. Grammy award winning Jamaican entertainer, Beenie Man, the ‘King of the Dancehall’ will also headline the event as the night’s entertainer.

Not one time in the entire information sent out about the fight is either Ruddock or Toney’s age mentioned. The release reads as if both are still in the prime of their life.

What has boxing become?

