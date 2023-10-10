Devin Haney eyes welterweight run after Regis Prograis fight

Devin Haney wants to move up to welterweight after taking care of business in the super-lightweight division against Regis Prograis.

Haney challenges Prograis for the WBC title at 140 pounds at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday, December 9. If victorious, Haney will become king in two weight classes.

Despite being involved with SNAC nutrition alongside Terence Crawford, Haney stated he’s already putting the higher weight on notice.

“On paper, this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan I have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever.

Devin Haney wants a welterweight run

“I’m going to dominate him, and the welterweight division will be put on notice,” said Haney.

“It’s never personal. This is a business at the end of the day. We’re two gentlemen at the end of the day, but when we get in the ring, we don’t have respect for each other. I’m going to go in there and do my job.”

On his ambitions to win a title in several divisions and closer to home, Haney added: “It’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been a dream of mine to fight in my hometown. I’m excited for the opportunity to become a two-division World champion in The City [The Bay], where it all started.

“The energy in the building is going to be electric. I haven’t fought at home since I was an amateur, so I’m looking for my city to show up and show out.”

Prograis

Adding how he thinks the atmosphere will affect him and the potential tactics of Prograis, “The Dream” concluded: “As a kid, I always envisioned fighting at The Oracle in Oakland.

“Now, with Chase Center, I have two dream locations with a bridge between them.

“So, my first order of business is to blow the roof off Chase Center on December 9 with a fantastic event. I picked a focused and hungry champion to invite to my hometown.

“Regis is going to be trying to knock me out. That’s exactly what I need him to be trying to do. This is what you do when you are the youngest promoter in boxing.

“I’m the real face of boxing. December 9. Legacy and Money.”

Prograis begins as an underdog despite holding the title and being more acclimatized at 140. Haney will have a fight on his hands come December 9.

