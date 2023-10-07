Iranian Hulk: The Ultimate Heavyweight Boxing Catfish

Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi will go down in boxing history as the ultimate catfish heavyweight who failed to live up to his impressive social media account.

Gharibi famously signed up to fight Instagram warrior and hardman Martyn Ford. It was a stunning outcome when the pair finally met after months of anticipation.

Iranian Hulk had amassed a huge following from what have now proven to be digitally altered images. They made the five-foot-eight-to-ten-inch [estimate] muscular but well-rounded brute look like a mammoth beast.

Nonetheless, a press conference was set, and the pair went head-to-head in the Middle East. However, the event was soon canceled when Gharibi probably thought this wasn’t a good idea.

Out-weighed, out-sized, and out-gunned by the six-foot-eight-inch, three-hundred-pound Ford, somebody somewhere made the correct decision.

As it turned out, it was Ford himself who saved Gharibi from a terrible beating.

What happened to the heavyweight Iranian Hulk?

Alternatively, Gharibia sought a new challenge to clear the overheads amassed from advances for training to battle Ford.

He signed up for a “Wicked N Bad” show to face Qazaq Titan. During the build-up, the ultimate catfish scenario began to unravel once again.

Footage emerged of Gharibi attempting to box. It was far worse than anyone could have imagined.

Wicked N Bad promoted the footage on social media. It wasn’t very wicked, but it was very bad. Either they posted it as a joke or just wanted followers to know not to expect too much from the self-proclaimed Superman.

Once the bout got underway, it was clear how it would go down. Titan hunted Gharibi for most of the opening round and took advantage of the fact he had no boxing skills to draw from.

Gharibi looked like he wanted out from the first bell. Eventually, Titan did everyone a favor and ended the fight early. The shocking display put a final full stop on the charade.

Upon witnessing the ‘fight,’ Ford commented. After seeing him in the flesh, he assured fans that he would never have been able to pummel Gharibi.

“The fact that the people promised me that this guy was 400lbs and 6’4″ and a pro-MMA fighter,” Ford said.

“The reality was 260 to 280 pounds [and much shorter]. Honestly, I think he had mental issues. I think he was stuck out there to make some people money.”

After losing, Gharibi made an emotional plea to his mother to accept the defeat. He stated in an interview that he was worried his family would disown him.

What is Sajad Gharibi doing now?

He later deleted all images from his social media before restoring some for his one million followers. However, since the debacle, Gharibi has only posted authentic photos and videos of himself in the aftermath.

Hulk still trains and maybe one day wants to redeem himself in the ring.

But the reality is that the boxing world is already awash with influencer boxing and has to deal with awful contests every week.

The tale of the Iranian Hulk should be a lesson to anyone thinking of hoodwinking the sport of its knowledgeable fans.

