Mike Tyson must channel his own horrific KO to inspire UFC star

Mike Tyson has an uphill battle to pull off one of the shocks of the century when Francis Ngannou takes on the world heavyweight champion.

Like when Tyson defended his undisputed crown against Buster Douglas, Ngannou has to believe he can win.

Douglas knocked Tyson out horrifically after a controversial ruling over his earlier knowdown. Down for longer than ten seconds, Douglas awoke to do the unthinkable.

The fight was rated the most significant top-division upset victory of all time.

As Ngannou approaches an October 28 battle with undefeated WBC ruler Tyson Fury, Tyson is plotting the downfall of the Briton.

Joining Ngannou’s coaching team, Tyson has the task of being the underdog for once in his boxing tenure.

One man who also knows Ngannou well, former UFC star Michael Bisping, is urging Tyson to go for broke early.

Michael Bisping on Ngannou vs Fury

“If Francis Ngannou is going to win this fight, he’s gonna do it in the first two or three rounds,” Bisping stated on YouTube.

“He has got to get ahold of Tyson Fury and push him into the corner. He then must swing like an absolute maniac.

“If he tries to pick his shots, number one, he’s not fast enough; Number two, he’s not skilled enough, and he just won’t land. He will be hitting fresh air all day.

“If he throws him in the corner and uses his power. If he uses his strength, uses the wrestling while he can before the ref breaks it up, and just swings like a maniac, you never know.

“Outside of that, it’s all done [and Tyson Fury wins easily]. Simple as that.”

Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas

On the Tyson vs. Douglas upset, Bisping added: “The biggest upset in the history of boxing was Mike Tyson. The baddest man on the planet happens to be training Francis Ngannou.

“He was taking on Buster Douglas. Nobody gave Buster Douglas a chance, but what happened? He knocked him out.

“If that doesn’t tell you anything can happen in the squared circle, I don’t know what does,” he concluded.

Ngannou might have a puncher’s chance. However, the same was said about Deontay Wilder. Despite dropping Fury five times, even “The Bronze Bomber” couldn’t get it done.

Fury is elusive, moves like a middleweight, and can take a hell of a punch. Few predictors in the world believe Ngannou can overcome that kind of fighter.

