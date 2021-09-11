Michael Bisping wants Evander Holyfield fight off despite 20lbs advantage

September 11th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Ultimate Fighting Championship legend and current UFC analyst Michael Bisping called for the Evander Holyfield fight to be scrapped.

Bisping, one of the most respected voices in combat sports, aired his views hours before Holyfield weighed in for his comeback fight at 58.

Hitting the scales in Floria, Holyfield came in at 225 and a half pounds, holding a twenty pounds advantage over Vitor Belfort.

Belfort, who stopped Bisping in 2013 with a head kick and punches technical knockout, weighed 206 pounds.

Despite the massive weight difference, Bisping made his statement after seeing a worrying video of Holyfield in the midweek workout.

“Fighters, by nature, are brave. That’s why managers, coaches, and commissions are there to protect them from themselves. This fight shouldn’t be happening,” said Bisping.

One man who does want to see the fight go ahead is ex-Holyfield opponent George Foreman.

“Big” George labeled “The Real Deal” one of the hardest punchers he ever faced and outlined that he would be purchasing the fight for fifty bucks.

“Holyfield hit me with a left hook to the body, and I still feel it. Only body punch I can remember being hit hard with.

“Don’t know what to think of his fighting again? But I can assure you I’ll be buying his fight and watching. What a champ Holyfield was,” he added.

Once an integral part of the UK boxing coverage on Sky Sports, Ed Robinson also aired on the side of caution when it comes to Holyfield fighting when approaching his 59th birthday next month.

“At 28 years of age, Evander Holyfield’s greatest strength was that he’d just never quit. At 58, it could be his greatest weakness,” pointed out Robinson.

Whatever anybody thinks, this fight is going ahead, with Triller expected to hit a million Pay Per View buys for the second time since inception.

Holyfield is expected to bag a hefty seven-figure sum from the proceedings.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD UNDERCARD WEIGHTS

Anderson Silva 192 vs Tito Ortiz 200

Andy Vences 130 vs Jono Carroll 130

David Haye 211 vs Joe Fournier 195

Anthony Chavez 129.2 vs Diuhl Olguin 128

Eliezer Silva 158 vs Terry Roscoe 155

