Tyson Fury legacy likened to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury has been likened to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali as a boxing legend for the ages. Ironically, the praise came from forthcoming opponent Francis Ngannou’s team.

Andrew Cutrow, the Chief Business Officer for Ngannou’s handlers at 3Point0 Labs, gave Fury the ultimate accolade. However, the admiration came with a warning as Fury and Ngannou prepare to battle on October 28.

“All due respect in the world to a heavyweight fighter of Tyson’s caliber. He’s sitting up there with the Mike Tysons and Muhammad Alis of the world,” said Cutrow.

“However, there is no one with the will and fight that Francis has. He’s beaten every insurmountable challenge in his life, whether in the ring or life.

“It’s fair to say that no one wants to be on the end of one of his punches. Riyadh should get ready for a fight for the ages. This one will go down in history as one of the greatest sporting events of this generation.”

Tyson Fury’s top-level record

Tyson Fury’s story is well-known, beginning with domestic honors in the UK. But some detractors say Fury’s record is filled with also-rans alongside his two most significant victories.

Dusseldorf, Germany, was the scene of one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history. The unified king, Wladimir Klitschko, was puzzled by the bashful Brit.

His younger challenger wholly outfoxed the Ukrainian. Fury wasn’t to be denied. Klitschko was parted from his four belts and Lineal champion status.

After a lengthy period out of the ring, Fury teamed up with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren to plot his route back to heavyweight domination.

After two return fights, he accepted the challenge of taking on the previous WBC champion and biggest puncher in world boxing, Deontay Wilder, in December 2018.

The outcome was a hotly disputed draw, ensuring the Fury vs Wilder chapter still had a few more pages to run.

In addition, Fury linked up with Top Rank and ESPN in America, and a rematch with Wilder occurred in February 2020. Fury surprised many experts by stating his intention to meet the ferocious hitter in the center of the ring.

To that end, he teamed up with old comrade SugarHill Steward to maximize his offensive weapons.

WBC heavyweight champion

True to his word, Fury rocked Wilder and put him down in the third and fifth before the towel came in from Wilder’s corner just over halfway through the seventh.

An absolute thriller took place in October 2021 in Las Vegas. Fury picked up where he left off and put Wilder to the canvas in the third before a spirited revival from the ‘Bronze Bomber’ saw Fury down twice in the fourth.

The champion prevailed convincingly in the end, with Wilder down the tenth and then out for the count in the tenth. An epic trilogy had played out before the eyes of the world.

London was calling when the governing body called a mandatory defense against WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte.

There was only one place fit to stage the homecoming of The Gypsy King at Wembley Stadium, which became Fury’s field of dreams.

Wembley is traditionally known as the Home of Legends. Fury added his name to the illustrious list with a spectacular sixth-round stoppage in front of 94,000 spectators.

Fury sold out another stadium last December, this time Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sixty thousand people braved the night air to see him overwhelm Derek Chisora for a third time via a 10th-round stoppage. Furthermore, it represented his third defense of his WBC world championship.

Judge for yourselves if it compares with Tyson and Ali.

