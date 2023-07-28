Mike Tyson decides Ring Walks for Spence vs Crawford PPV

Mike Tyson was in the house as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford went through press formalities for their undisputed welterweight battle.

The undefeated boxing superstars posed alongside heavyweight legend Tyson at the final press conference.

They meet to crown the first sole champion of the four-belt era this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson coin toss

Tyson conducted a coin toss to determine which fighter would walk to the ring last Saturday night.

Crawford won the toss and can now decide whether to walk to the ring last or be introduced last once in the ring.

Both participants discussed the event alongside their trainers and organizers of the fight in Nevada.

“I’m going to win because I’m the better fighter. I’m better physically and mentally. But I’m more durable. I’m going to break him down and break his will,” said Spence.

“It would mean a lot to be undisputed. It would mean that I’m among the greatest welterweights ever to lace up a pair of gloves.

“He’s going to find out that my skills are superior. He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he will see I have great offense, defense, and stamina.

“It’s more than just talent.

Spence’s Trainer, Derrick James, added: “There’s no more talking. Nothing else to say. My chant is, it’s time to eat. It’s time to make it happen. We’re tired of talking. It’s time to go. Show time.

“It takes a lot of fortitude, discipline, and focus to win fights like this. Errol has that. He knows his time is on Saturday. We made this happen. We took every belt and beat champions to get here.

Spence vs Crawford

Crawford stated: “I don’t go there looking for the knockout. I go in there looking for the win. He will be the next one going down if he gets out of line.

“Everyone knows what time it is. I’m ready, and he’s ready. We’re going to have a fish fry come Saturday.

Crawford’s Trainer Bomac said: “We’re here now, you all. There’s nothing else to say. He can’t hide anymore. It’s time to take care of business. It’s time to go to work.

“We’re going to find out who the best man is. I respect them for what they’ve done. We’ve been here before. You’re trying to get here. I can tell you how it is to be undisputed. Sit back and watch.”

President of TGB Promotions, Tom Brown, said: “I’ve been in this business for over 35 years. I haven’t been this pumped up in a long time for a fight. This is spectacular and as good of a matchup as you can get.

The best

“We have the two best fighters in the world, both unbeaten world champions and just so talented. It’s going to be an all-out war from start to finish.

“When you look at the skills of each fighter, everything is so equal. Everything is so close between them. It’s going to come down to who wants it more. It’s about mental toughness and who can dig down the deepest. There will be a new undisputed pound-for-pound champion on Saturday night.”

President of SHOWTIME Sports, Stephen Espinoza, stated: “We are in the business of helping to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Saturday night is exactly that.

“It’s not a boxing match or a television show. Calling it those things doesn’t do it justice. A fight of this magnitude with these stakes is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.