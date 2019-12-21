Errol Spence Jr. set to speak about surviving car wreck for the first time

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

On Friday, and as weigh-in formalities were completed for Tony Harrison vs Jermell Charlo II, FOX confirmed a return to the spotlight for Errol Spence Jr.

The unified welterweight champion hasn’t been seen since his win over Shawn Porter in September.

Just a few days after adding the WBC title to his IBF strap in a Fight of the Year contender, Spence was involved in a one-car accident.

‘The Truth’ lost control of his Ferrari and was very lucky to survive. It was later revealed that Spence was intoxicated at the time. Spence was also thrown from the vehicle due to not wearing a seatbelt.

Spence amazingly walked away with only superficial facial injuries.

It’s not yet apparent whether Spence will address these issues – or a police charge for that matter, but the 29 year-old will talk during Saturday’s broadcast.

Releasing a statement on their plans, FOX said the following:

Today, FOX Sports announces Unified Welterweight Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will have an interview during the broadcast of FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II live on FOX Saturday, Dec. 21 (8:00 PM ET).

This will mark the first interview that Spence Jr. has made since his horrific car accident that took place on October 10, 2019.

Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) unified the IBF and WBC Welterweight World Titles against two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1,17 KOs) in an action-packed fight of the year candidate at the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, Sept. 28.

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT features the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo.

Boxing begins with the two-hour FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT at 6:00 PM ET. It’s headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. facing Mexico’s Juan Macías Montiel in a 10-round clash.







Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Network/Time: FOX, 8:00 PM ET

Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Bouts:

Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Welterweight Championship

Efe Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Heavyweight

Karlos Balderas (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. René Téllez Giron (13-1, 7 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Lightweight