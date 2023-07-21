Guilty verdict after Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed fatality in the neck

Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton got justice at Manchester Crown Court as a jury found his attacker guilty of the boxer’s fatal stabbing.

Following an 18-day trial, Liam O’Pray will face jail for the incident on August 21 of last year. WBN reported at the time that Burton was the second Fury family member to be punctured but the first to die from those injuries.

Rico Burton attacker guilty

Rico was attacked when out drinking with family and friends in Altrincham. He got into an altercation with O’Pray that proved to be the final act of his life as he was wounded in the neck.

Despite paramedics working on Burton for some time, he died, causing the extended Fury family grief and pain.

O’Pray had pleased self-defense when initially arrested over the incident. His sentence will be handed down on August 4.

Nicola Carter, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West, made a statement to the Lancashire Post after the verdict.

“This is yet another example of the fatal consequences of carrying knives,” said Carter.

“Liam O’Pray had gone out armed with the knife that evening and caused the death of one young man and severe injuries to another.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case. They pieced together the eye-witness evidence, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence confirming the blood of both victims on the knife. Also, the medical evidence proving the injuries they put before the jury.

“Nothing can make up for the loss of Rico or the serious injuries to the teenager. I can only hope that knowing O’Pray has been brought to justice will provide some comfort to their family and friends. My thoughts are with them.”

Rico is also a relative of boxer Hosea Burton.

Tyson Fury pleas for an end to knife crime

When revealing his anguish at the time of the attack, Tyson Fury – the current WBC heavyweight champion, urged knife crime to stop.

“My cousin was murdered last night,” said Fury. [He was] stabbed in the neck.

“This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop – as soon as possible. The UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crimes.

“It’s a pandemic, and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

“Life is very precious. It can be taken away very quickly. Enjoy every moment.

“Rest in peace Rico Burton. May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”

In the summer of 2019, Fury’s other cousin, Peter Jr. – brother of Hughie Fury, was also stabbed when enjoying a night out in Cheshire.

Police were called to The Bubble Room in Alderley Edge after the 28 year-old son of trainer Peter Fury suffered knife wounds. Luckily, his condition wasn’t life-threatening.

