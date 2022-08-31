Hasim Rahman Jr. shuts down comment on fatal car accident, jail time

Advertisements

Hasim Rahman Jr. leaped to his defense when a commenter on social media questioned his fatal 2012 car accident.

The 31-year-old was involved in a traffic collision in which delivery driver Ricardo Martinez, 43, died. The crash happened on May 13th, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Local media at the time stated that Martinez was parked in a 1999 Mitsubishi Faso delivery truck on Flamingo Road at South Koval Lane in the early hours of the morning when Rahman’s 2009 GMC Yukon Denali hit his vehicle.

Police later identified Rahman as the driver after Martinez – a husband and father of three – was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers were in Rahman’s car at the time, and two suffered severe injuries.

Jail time

Spending time in prison after being jailed for two to five years, Rahman emerged as a more focused individual. He began his boxing career soon afterward.

Now 12-1, Rahman announced his return to the ring this. But a couple of weeks ago, he had to interject when a social media user brought up his past.

They told Rahman Jr: “You’re a hypocrite who would do anything for money. Aren’t you Muslim?

“You already went to prison for three years for killing someone because you’re a s****y driver. How many more sins are you going to commit in your life? Fake Muslim.”

Junior responded, “The only fact here is that I’m Muslim. You don’t know what happened in that car. Get a life, goofy goober.”

Rahman has been back in the news since a fight with YouTuber Jake Paul got announced and fell apart. The son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman now has a new date and a new opponent.

After recently visiting the UK, Rahman will fight there. His next bout occurs on Oct 15th at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in England.

Evander Holyfield conqueror Vitor Belfort will be the main event alongside Rahman Jr.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting Mr.Belfort on Oct 15th. I look to make the most of it,” said Rahman Jr.

“I’m 100% focused on making a lasting impression on all the fans in England and those watching at home.

“Now the world gets to see why Fake Paul and his sister want absolutely nothing to do with getting in a ring with me!”

About Hasim Rahman Jr

Starting his professional debut in 2017, Hasim Rahman Jr has gone on to compete in over 100 amateur fights.

After a blistering start to his professional career, producing TKOs and not losing for four straight years, he focused on Jake Paul.

Now, he takes on a proven dangerman in combat sports and will look to produce a statement win.

He is the son of the former two-time heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman. “The Rock” unified the IBF, IBO, WBC, and lineal titles before reclaiming his World Heavyweight title five years later.

After the disappointment of not being able to compete on a previous card, there will be no doubt that “Gold Blooded” Rahman Jr will be coming to shock the world and show his worth in the fight game.

