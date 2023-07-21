Conor Benn dumped from WBC Top 40 Ratings as career stalls

Conor Benn was removed from the World Boxing Council Ratings due to inactivity after failing to gain clearance from failed drug tests.

Despite being reinstated early in 2023, welterweight Benn is no longer ranked by the WBC. They released the publication of the July Top 40 this week.

Benn reappeared in the WBC Ratings last March at number seven and was defended by President Mauricio Sulaiman despite two positive drug tests.

Conor Benn removed from WBC Rankings

As further months expire without a definitive verdict in his VADA and British Boxing Board of Control case, Benn is removed.

“The Destroyer” hasn’t fought in fifteen months, which is the cause of the Londoner’s latest banishment.

Benn failed two drug tests for Clomphine in the build-up to his fallen clash with Chris Eubank Jr. However, the WBC found no conclusive evidence that Benn had doped intentionally.

They also found no other explanation for the positive tests. That’s besides citing their theory of raised egg consumption as a possibility.

The newly-published WBC welterweight rankings see Keith Thurman as the current number-one contender. Cody Crowley is rated number two.

Potential Kell Brook fight

Despite Benn’s career being in limbo, a potential clash with Kell Brook has emerged alongside the possible rescheduling of the Eubank battle.

However, it all depends on a guilty or not guilty verdict from VADA and the BBBofC.

Benn and Brook have expressed their desire to fight each other. Their promoters have held talks. It is still possible that the fight could happen in 2023, but it is also possible that Brook will remain retired.

The pair engaged in what looked to be staged beef at a recent Boxxer event as an incident flared up while the TV cameras rolled. Brook seems to be a solid option for Benn if the Eubank fight cannot be arranged.

Brook is still considered a top-level fighter in the UK after his win over Amir Khan. Benn’s aggressive style perfectly meets Brook’s more technical approach.

The only major stumbling block for Brook is injuries. He’s been plagued in the past, especially around the facial area. As a result, he has had to delay several fights.

Benn has quickly risen through the ranks of British boxing. But at 26, Benn needed a long absence from the ring like a hole in the head.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Benn, and Ben Shalom, who promotes Brook, have expressed interest. However, if Benn gets cleared to compete again, Brook may need a warm-up.

