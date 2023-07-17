Fresh Gervonta Davis poses with piles of cash after early freedom

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis posed with piles of cash after cleaning himself up following a brief spell in prison for a hit-and-run incident.

Davis was released from jail on Friday, July 15, 2023, after serving 44 days for violating the terms of his home detention. He was originally sentenced to 90 days in May 2023, two weeks after defeating Ryan Garcia on PPV.

“Tank” pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses stemming from an accident in November 2020.

Serving his time in a hotel before purchasing a home to see out the rest of his sentence, Davis was taken into custody on June 1 after violating the terms. He also left his house without permission.

Swapping the Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse, rather than trainer Calvin Ford’s one-bedroom property, was the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as keeping Davis out of prison.

The judge overseeing the case ordered the Baltimore native to serve the rest of his sentence in jail.

Davis was released after his attorney argued that his sentence should be cut short because of good behavior in jail. The judge agreed. A disheveled Davis was released on Friday.

He’s now freshened up, but he remains on probation until 2026.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing Davis back in the ring. He is considered one of the sport’s most exciting and talented fighters.

Gervonta Davis back in the game

After his release, Davis posted a picture on social media carrying thousands of dollars. It’s a clear intention that Davis plans to get right back to earning multi-million-pound checks.

The entire sport looks forward to seeing the flashy star return to the ring and fight again. Potential opponents include Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, and Frank Martin

Any of the above names would be another Pay Per View event for Davis, who remains committed to Showtime. It will be interesting to see who Davis chooses from his many options.

Davis will be looking for a challenge. He will want to face someone with a name to help his quest to be the top name in the world.

However, the undefeated star may need a warm-up before aiming for another title. His release from jail is certainly a step in the right direction.

Without a championship belt, any current champion between 135 and 140 pounds will be on the hit list.

He’s back!

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.