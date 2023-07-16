Thirty years on, Mike Tyson still features heavily on all-time PPV list

Mike Tyson was once the King of Pay Per View Boxing. The Baddest Man on the Planet now concedes that Floyd Mayweather is the new top dog.

Mayweather and Tyson dominate all the positions for highest-selling PPV events in boxing history. However, Tyson’s presence is immense, considering thirty years have passed.

The boxing legends and Hall of Famers claim every place on the all-time United States Top 10 list. After WBN revealed that the Roy Jones Jr. exhibition gained over 1.5m sales on American soil, Tyson added an extra spot.

The heavyweight puncher was down seven to three in Mayweather’s favor before the RJJ fight. He’s now six and four.

From the coveted honor roll, Tyson vs. Jones ousted Mayweather vs. Mosley [level with Holyfield vs. Foreman].

Initially hoping to land over the magic million sales mark, projections quickly Tyson vs. Jones get over 1.5m.

This scenario meant Tyson sealed yet another lucrative spot on the highest-selling inventory.

Mayweather and Tyson continue to hold every single place between them.

US Boxing – All-time Pay Per View sales

1/ May 2, 2015 – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – 4.6m

2/ Aug 26, 2017 – Mayweather vs. McGregor – 4.3m

3/ May 5, 2007 – De La Hoya vs. Mayweather – 2.4m

4/ Sep 14, 2013 – Mayweather vs. Canelo – 2.2m

5/ Jun 28, 1997 – Tyson vs. Holyfield II – 1.99m

6/ Jun 8, 2002 – Lewis vs. Tyson – 1.97m

7/ Aug 19, 1995 – Tyson vs. McNeeley – 1.6m

8/ Nov 9, 1996 – Tyson vs. Holyfield – 1.6m

9/ Nov 28, 2020 – Tyson vs Jones Jr. – 1.5m+

10/ May 5, 2012 – Mayweather vs. Cotto – 1.5m

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather is out on his own and holds the top four spots. Floyd Mayweather also has the most PPV sales in United States history.

Right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe gave a reminder of that fact on social media.

“You all must have forgotten,” as RJ would say, that Mayweather Promotions holds all the records,” he said.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao is the biggest-selling PPV of all time despite UFC boss Dana White recently attempting to re-write history.

“When Conor and Floyd fought, it took on a life of its own. Everywhere I went, people asked me if those two would fight. It kept building, building and building,” White told Sky Sports.

“It ended up being the biggest pay-per-view ever,” he wrongly said last month.

As WBN confirmed: “In the United States, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor sold 4.3 million units. Almost 5.2 million got recorded worldwide from Showtime, Sky Sports in the UK, and other outlets.

“Conversely, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao sold 4.6 million US PPVs. The ‘biggest Pay-Per-View ever’ took the top spot with almost 5.8 million across the globe.”

