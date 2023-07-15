Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic puts Usyk-Dubois winner spot on the line

Filip Hrgovic has no choice but to put his spot as IBF mandatory challenger up for grabs as unified champion Oleksandr Usyk fulfills his WBA duties.

Hrgovic will clash with Australia’s undefeated contender Demsey McKean at The O2 in London on Saturday, August 12, knowing a loss will blow his chance.

Usyk battles Daniel Dubois in his WBA stipulation, with the WBO and IBF next in line. Hrgovic could still face another year of waiting even if he beats McKean.

The twelve-round heavyweight clash lands on the undercard of the rematch between former two-time ruler Anthony Joshua and rival Dillian Whyte. The pair will reignite their bitter rivalry nearly eight years after their first meeting in Greenwich.

Heavyweight contender

Croatian star Hrgovic is 15-0 with 12 KOs and is a Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist. He scored the biggest professional career win to date when he outpointed China’s Zhilei Zhang over twelve grueling rounds.

However, the consensus is that Hrgovic lost to Zhang on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgovic still has something to prove as he goes up against Queensland’s McKean next month.

“The Heavyweight Champions cannot avoid me any longer. Once I have defeated Demsey McKean on August 12, they will have no other option but to face me,” said Hrgovic.

“I have waited patiently and bided my time, but the game is up, ‘El Animal’ is coming for you and is ready to take the belts back to Croatia.

“McKean will be a tough and strong opponent, but he has never faced anyone as powerful and skillful as me. August 12, at The O2 in London, is the night the Heavyweight division starts to change.”

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean

At 22-0, with 14 KO, McKean is highly rated. He is trained by Tony Sims at the Matchroom Elite Boxing Gym in Essex after signing with Matchroom Boxing.

The Aussie stopped Germany’s Patrick Korte in three rounds. He claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental belt last time on Matchroom’s first event Down Under.

“This is what it’s all about, the big fights,” said McKean. “I’ve been grinding a big portion of my life for a fight like this.

“I’m one win away from fighting Usyk for four World Titles. This is my World Title fight.”

Kalle Sauerland, promoter of Hrgovic, said: “August 12 is going to be a massive heavyweight night. Filip Hrgovic will have to overcome a very tough and top-ranked Australian.

“He aims to fulfill his dream of fighting for the world championship later this year.

“One thing is clear, only Demsey McKean stands between Hrgovic and fighting for the title because the winner of Usyk-Dubois is mandated to fight the winner.”

