Eddie Hearn aims to kill fans’ chances of Fury vs Usyk undisputed

Work has begun to scupper any chances of fans seeing the undisputed heavyweight title on the line in the coming months.

It’s no secret that talks are ongoing behind the scenes for Tyson Fury to put his WBC championship up against Oleksandr Usyk’s other three titles.

However, after seeing his top dog Anthony Joshua walk away from a Fury battle in December, Hearn actively seeks to block the clash for every belt.

Fury vs Usyk undisputed

Fans were looking forward to the first undisputed heavyweight title event in twenty years. But if Hearn gets his way, that will not happen for all the marbles.

Hearn, alongside Wasserman Boxing, has lobbied for Filip Hrgovic to get a mandatory shot at the IBF title. If the IBF approves the order, Usyk could immediately be stripped of the red strap.

The plan aims to push Hrgovic to get a chance at the vacant title against the next contender. Ironically or not, that’s Joshua.

Therefore, Hearn can push with all his might to ensure Fury vs Usyk doesn’t happen with an undisputed tag. That’s despite having an opportunity to do the decent thing and wait for the fight to hear the final bell.

Hrgovic could then fight for the undisputed crown against the winner. But on the face of it, that doesn’t seem like a good idea to Hearn, probably because he wouldn’t be involved.

Boxing fans are now staring at the possibility that Usyk will have to walk away from Fury and delay the world’s biggest top-division battle. If this is the case, it will be because Hearn, Wasserman, and Hrgovic are unwilling to wait a few months.

The scenario looks to be a deliberate and complete sabotage attempt to block Fury vs Usyk happening next.

Heavyweight involvement

Hearn, who began the trend of taking the heavyweight title to the Middle East with Joshua himself, would be forced to watch on as Fury and Usyk made tens of millions in the region on the back of his previous work.

Therefore, if he can throw an iron in the fire to stop that in its track, it seems the Essex man has no problem doing it – despite fans wanting it so badly.

Frank Warren won’t be happy at the turn of events as Hrgovic vs Joshua could determine the next IBF ruler. Hearn would then hold power in the weight class again, as he has done for many years.

During that time, an undisputed title fight seemed a million miles away. It was only when AJ lost the titles that the real possibility opened up.

Hearn will take that away if he has his way with the IBF order.

