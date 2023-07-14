Teofimo Lopez furious over father’s meddling in $20m Haney offer

Teofimo Lopez hit the roof over a supposed $20 million offer to Devin Haney that the WBO super-lightweight champion knows nothing about.

The former unified lightweight king took to social media to state his intentions to block Haney from attempting to fight for his belt if he vacated to retire.

While involved in a set-to with Haney over a potential fight, “The Dream” mentioned the rejection by Teofimo of a massive possible purse.

As it transpired, it was Teo’s father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., who had gotten in contact with Haney on the blindside of his son.

Lopez Jr. didn’t take too kindly to this and let his feelings be known after Haney made the statement.

Teofimo Lopez vs Devin Haney

“You asked for $20 million the last time my pops [Bill Haney] talked to you,” claimed Haney, who was recently arrested on a felony gun charge.

Responding to the allegation, Lopez said: “What twenty million?

“I didn’t even state the location of our fight, let alone put a price on the fight. What are you talking about, man?

“Start losing weight, and we’ll figure out the rest so we can give the fight fans a ‘Dream’ [Lopez vs Haney] that will ‘Takeover’ the sport of boxing.”

Turning his attention to his dad, Lopez added: “My father/coach can say whatever he wants! He isn’t a fighter, so whatever he says is not valid!

“If it doesn’t come out of my mouth, it is invalid. My coach is not a fighter and does not speak for me!

“Enough is Enough! Boxing is my career!

Teofimo Lopez Sr.

“My father makes my career harder than needed when he speaks about things without my knowledge. Do I get upset? Absolutely!

“However, He’s the only one that ever believed in me in this cruel world. I support him for it, but not when it comes to business in boxing!”

The tumultuous relationship between Teofimo Jr. and Sr. goes back a long way. It came to another head before Lopez faced Josh Taylor on ESPN.

Sitting down for an interview with Mark Kriegel, Lopez was told to be quiet by his father when explaining recent controversial comments.

It was clear that the paint found it hard outside of the ring. However, their partnership between the ropes remains one of the most successful fathers and son boxing bonds of recent times.

Lopez intends on keeping his WBO title despite retirement claims after the Taylor win. No doubt Senior will be right by his side in the next fight.

