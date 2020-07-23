Charlo brothers headline stunning Pay-Per-View double-header on Sept 26

Esther Lin

Showtime Boxing blew the roof off the sport’s forthcoming schedule this week with a mass of outstanding free-to-air and Pay-Per-View match-ups to pleased frustrated fight fans.

The lack of ability to attend events has been more than made up for with a series of huge Premier Boxing Champions events.

One of those that stands out is the Charlo brothers SHOWTIME/Premier Boxing Champions PPV Doubleheader on September 26.

Below are the full details:

PAY-PER-VIEW 1

Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) – WBC Middleweight World Championship.

Co-Feature: Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) vs. Damien Vasquez (15-1-1, 7 KOs) – WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship.

Co-Feature: Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) vs. Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs) – IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator Bout.

Houston’s Charlo will defend his title against WBC No.-1 ranked Ukrainian Derevyanchenko in one of the main events of this pay-per-view twin bill.

In total, it boasts four world title fights.

Charlo has held the WBC middleweight title since 2019 and reigned as the IBF junior middleweight champion from 2015 to ‘17.

He holds wins at 154 pounds against championship-level fighters including Cornelius Bundrage, Austin Trout, and Julian Williams.

Derevyanchenko has twice challenged for the IBF middleweight title in 2018 and ‘19, losing only to top-level opponents Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin.

The 23-year-old Figueroa claimed the interim WBA 122-pound title with an eighth-round stoppage of Yonfrez Parejo last April. Successfully defending the title with a homecoming KO of Javier Chacon in Edinburg, Texas.

After being upgraded to the “regular” titlist, Figueroa retained his belt after a 12-round draw against Julio Ceja last November.

The southpaw Vasquez is coming off a stoppage win over Alejandro Moreno in February of 2020.

Magdaleno vs. Cruz is an IBF title eliminator matchup of ShoBox alums currently ranked 10th and sixth, respectively.







PAY-PER-VIEW 2

Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) – WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-Pound Unification Bout.

Co-Feature: Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) vs. Ryan Karl (18-2, 11 KOs) – WBA Super Lightweight World Championship.

Co-Feature: Daniel Roman (26-3-1, 10 KOs) vs. TBA – Super Bantamweight Bout.

In the other main event of this two-part, six-fight pay-per-view telecast, Jermell Charlo will take on Rosario in just the eighth world title unification fight in the 154-pound division’s history.

It is also just the second fight with three super welterweight world title belts up for grabs.

In January, Rosario upset Julian Williams to win the WBA and IBF titles. Last December, Charlo regained the title by stopping Tony Harrison.

At stake is supremacy in a talent-rich division.

The 25-year-old Barrios from San Antonio has held the WBA (regular) super lightweight title since September of 2019.

His opponent Karl hails from Houston and is ranked No. 9 by the WBA.

A regular sparring partner of Erislandy Lara and Jermell Charlo, Karl is trained by Ronnie Shields. Roman is a former unified super bantamweight champion, having held the WBA (Super) and IBF titles from 2019 to January 2020.

Roman’s 19-bout winning streak was snapped in January in a split-decision loss to Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Ranked in the top five by all four sanctioning bodies, Roman previously held the WBA title from 2017 to 2019.

CHARLO LIONS ONLY

This unique PPV doubleheader is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions.

The Jermell Charlo-Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.

One event will take place in the day and the other at night. All for one PPV price.