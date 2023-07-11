Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua takes another flatlining twist

Deontay Wilder facing Anthony Joshua took another downturn this week with the admission that one of the potential participants wants to ‘forget’ it.

Wilder vs Joshua has been on and off for the last six months, dependent on which promoter you believe. However, Joshua has since stated he’s sick of the lies involved in potential bouts with Wilder and UK rival Tyson Fury.

Speaking at the press conference for his latest fight failing to set the division alight, AJ was candid about Wilder despite his handler Eddie Hearn stating the fight was basically a done deal for Saudi Arabia in December or January.

Forget Deontay Wilder

When urged for his view, Joshua said: “Forget [Deontay] Wilder and all them lot. They’ve been doing my head in for years.

“Even with [Tyson] Fury. You can see all the lies that have been going on. I’m 34 this year. I’m not wasting my time chasing people.

“I have to have an underlining respect for every man who steps in the ring with me. I could fight now. I’ve got a brilliant trainer – a serious trainer. And we’ll see where it goes.”

That went from a hundred to zero pretty fast.

Joshua’s admission will shock UK fans who had their hopes pinned on a Wilder fight happening after seven years of rumors.

Wilder is currently in talks with Andy Ruiz Jr. – with a possible rematch clause inserted into the WBC final eliminator – meaning Joshua could now be left behind.

Joshua vs Whyte 2

The Londoner has to beat Dillian Whyte on August 12 to keep himself in with any chance of ever facing Wilder or Fury.

As tickets sold out in hours for his O2 Arena bout, Joshua is focused solely on the job at hand.

“I’m definitely up for fighting,” said Joshua. “There are a lot of names in the division. But at the same time, look at what this fight does.

“I’m a fighter, but I also understand business. And this fight does good business.

“He {Dillian] is just another body. They’ve got a lot of hate for me. But I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my lane and what I’m trying to do. I don’t focus on other people’s opinions.

“Boxing is about fundamentals. There are two ways to skin and cat. You can knock someone out or outclass them. Everything I say today is irrelevant until that bell goes. I’m here to win.

“It’s a massive night for my career. Victorious 100%. That’s my goal. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.