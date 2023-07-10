Anthony Joshua tickets sold out despite VIP zones and price gripes

The remaining Anthony Joshua tickets for the Dillian Whyte rematch sold out within six hours as the British heavyweights gear up for another battle.

Despite all the tickets changing hands, except those reappearing on resale sites, gripes over ‘VIP zones’ and prices accompanied the sale.

Anthony Joshua tickets

Many fans complained about the charges ranging from over $500 for floor seats to over $200 for further views.

One took to Threads to state: “I wanted Joshua vs Whyte 2 tickets but didn’t want to remortgage my house.” Others noticed VIP seats, which had price tags over $1000, were unavailable from the start due to pre-sales.

Nonetheless, Joshua vs Whyte 2 is on and will be over $30 on UK Pay Per View. The winner will hope to gain a shot at the top division crown in 2024.

Joshua is ready for business after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’ve been clear that I plan to be active this year. August 12 is the date I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business,” said AJ.

Whyte added: “I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war. It’s 1-1 [with an amateur win], so this is the decider!”

Joshua vs Whyte 2

Promoter Eddie Hearn, as usual, gave the clash a big build-up despite the pair suffering four defeats in their last seven bouts.

“I can’t quite believe this fight is happening. There was absolutely no stopping either man,” he said.

“The rivalry runs deep. There is something about these two that they will never back down from each other.

“At times, it may have looked like a game of bluff, but now we are set. With everything on the line, this is an absolute must-win for both.

“Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks on August 12 and a huge night of boxing live on DAZN.”

Joseph Markowski, CEO of North America, DAZN Group, stated: “It is great to have Anthony Joshua back fighting on the platform so soon after his fight in April.

“We want ‘AJ’ in the biggest fights. Dillian Whyte is a massive one – reigniting a feud that has bubbled away for over a decade.

“August 12 promises to be fireworks. Watch a night of live and exclusive action on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.”

The Anthony Joshua tickets are now sold out. Only resales remain.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.