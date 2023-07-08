Audley Harrison defends boxing career ‘I changed the game!’

Former 2000 Sydney Olympic heavyweight champion Audley Harrison came out fighting over recent comments made in a UK column.

“A-Force” checked ex-world champion Barry McGuigan after reading his Mirror effort on the prospect of Delicious Orie winning a gold medal in 2024.

Orie won the European Games gold medal and instantly brought about projections that his British boxing future could be stratospheric.

McGuigan took to social media and urged fans to read his latest musings on Orie.

“Has Delicious Orie got the potential to replicate Anthony Joshua and win Olympic Gold in Paris next year? Can he replicate Lennox Lewis and become [Undisputed] World Heavyweight Champion, or is he more like Audley Harrison and [can] only succeed at the amateur level?”

In the article, McGuigan wrote: “In the case of Harrington [Harrison typo], who banked a million in his first pro contract, it proved a poor investment.

“Harrison did not have the aptitude for the pro game and was never comfortable at close range.”

Audley Harrison

Harrison responded to McGuigan, getting into an exchange on their respective platforms.

“Henry Cooper didn’t win a world title. So does that mean he didn’t make an impact as a pro?” stated Harrison, adding a clown emoji.

He then defended his achievements in the professional ranks.

“I won WBF, European, International Masters heavyweight title, [and was] two-time Prizefighter [champion].- I find it funny to see you still hating years on.

“My impact on boxing should never be forgotten,” he reminded McGuigan.

“The Clones Cyclone,” corrected Harrison, saying, “I don’t hate anyone, Audley. I don’t know why you say that.

“I simply said you were more successful as an amateur than you were as a professional. Also, is it not fair to expect an Olympic Gold Medalist to go on and win the world professional title?”

Again, Harrison accused McGuigan: “Your reporting after Danny Williams [fight one] was so spiteful that I could only think hate or agenda.

“I know boxing is dysfunctional, but no one is getting a slide when throwing calling my name out. I know my impact – genuine world titles or not – I changed the game.”

In addition, Harrison did say he has no problem with McGuigan, though.

“We are behaving like men,” he said. “Men are the most destructive and dangerous species ever known to this universe.

“We don’t operate right when disrespected. I come from that cloth. I forgive, but a [elephant] never forgets. I’m cool with Barry now. I’m just spitting some thoughts out aloud.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.