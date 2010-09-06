Haye signs on for Harrison defence

WBA Heavyweight Champion has finally backed down and signed on to face fellow Brit Audley Harrison at the MEN Arena in Manchester on November 13th.

Haye had always declared that fighting Harrison was a step down for him as he looked to unify the Heavyweight Title by facing one of the Klitschko brothers, but it now looks like the only step left for him to take.

Wladimir is facing Samuel Peter this week whilst Vitali is fighting Shannon Briggs in October so with limited options available, Haye has signed for the fight with Audley rather than spending more time inactive.

Harrison will be 39 on fight night and is the current European Champion, the 2000 Olympic Super Heavyweight Champion will be hoping to complete one of the biggest comebacks in British boxing history by claiming the World Title after looking down and out following some terrible knockout defeats.

Haye has re-iterated his desire to retire in a years time so with negotiations with the Klitschko’s seemingly miles apart, something will have to give in order the get the two fights made before Haye’s personal deadline.