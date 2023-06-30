Jared Anderson ready to shine in Toledo against ex-world champ

Charles Jared Anderson was as cool as a cucumber as the rising heavyweight star moved closer to a show-stopping performance in his hometown.

Toledo’s knockout king is ready to shine in his hometown Saturday evening. “The Real Big Baby” Anderson [14-0, 14 KOs] will fight former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin [29-3-1, 26 KOs] in the ten-round main event at Toledo’s Huntington Center.

Martin got drafted in after Zhan Kossobutskiy failed to get a visa. Many were highly disappointed that this fight fell through.

However, Top Rank saved the show by drafting an easier but bigger-name test for Anderson.

Montreal-based wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov takes on Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori in the ten-round heavyweight co-feature.

The winners are then due to fight later in 2023 or 2024.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin

Anderson and Martin discussed the fight ahead of trading blows.

“This is super special. I’m super excited. I’m the talk of the town. It’s a new feeling. I’m happy to be here. But I’m happy to embrace it. I’m happy to be an inspiration for the kids.”

“I come prepared for anything and everything. Luckily, he is still a Southpaw. That was the biggest reason we chose him after the change. He’s also a bigger name. He is a former world champion. He has fought a few world titleholders as well.”

“I’m prepared for everything. It didn’t throw a monkey wrench in the plan, but it made us return to the drawing board, look at the tapes, and come back with a plan.”

“My toughest fight outside the ring is life because it throws curveballs at you that you just don’t expect sometimes. I’ve been through a lot in my 23 years, and I think I’ve handled it well.

“You’ll see Jared Anderson. You’ll see a show from when I walk out to when I’m doing my post-fight interview.”

Prince Charles

Martin said: “I was happy when I got the call. I had been putting in a lot of work, so I was happy that the hard work was finally paying off. I’ve dedicated myself fully. I leave no stone unturned. You can’t do that in this game.”

“Surprisingly, I won my national championship here in Toledo, Ohio, before becoming professional. So, I’m kind of just coming back and reliving the experience. It’s a good thing.”

“I’m up for the challenge. He’s a big, strong, young lion. And I’m here.

Anderson-Martin and Makhmudov-Akpejiori will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Warriors Boxing, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

