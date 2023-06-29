Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce rematch set, Brit rolls the dice after KO

Zhilei Zhang will be confident of a repeat performance after Joe Joyce sought a rematch following the Chinese puncher’s knockout victory over the Briton.

Zhang took and out of sorts Joyce apart on April 15 at Copper Box Arena. The boxing world watched open-mouthed as the number one heavyweight contender lost for the first time on the cusp of his shot at the crown.

In a bid to regain his position as the mandatory to Oleksandr Usyk, the pair are all set for a highly anticipated rematch at the OVO Arena, Wembley.

The London return occurs on Saturday, September 23, live on TNT Sports [formerly BT Sport].

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce rematch

“Big Bang” Zhang and “Juggernaut” Joyce traded bombs in the first meeting. However, Zhang left the venue with the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Joyce has since been accused of taking the fight too lightly after Zhang was robbed against Filip Hrgovic on points in his previous bout.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist had previously been in devastating form. He scored eye-catching stoppage wins over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois.

Against Zhang, Joyce struggled until referee Howard Foster stopped the fight in the sixth round. Because of Zhang’s heavy-handed blows, Joyce sported heavy swelling around the right eye.

Despite being the defending champion, Joyce surrendered his belt. Along with it, his future automatic battle with Usyk.

Big Bang

A hero in his native land simply for his amateur achievements, Zhang lived up to his stage name in Stratford. He ended the unbeaten professional record of his fellow Olympic achiever.

New York-based Zhang currently boasts a record of 25-1-1 with 20 big KOs. He turned in a career-best performance in London to elevate himself into challenging the elite band of heavyweights.

However, before he cements that shot, he must give Joyce the rematch written into the contract. Zhang must once again repel the powerful advances of Joyce, who dropped to 15-1 after his maiden reverse, But with 14 knockouts to his name, Joyce will be determined to regain his lost property and place himself back at the top of the WBO rankings.

In a warning for Joyce, though, second bouts rarely get turned around in boxing’s glamor division. They usually go the same way as the first.

The headliner promises to be fireworks in the UK capital once again.

Tickets to see the heavyweight clash between Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce at the OVO Arena, Wembley, on Saturday, September 23, go on general sale at midday on Friday, June 30, from AXS.com.

From July 18, TNT Sports will be the new name of BT Sport.

