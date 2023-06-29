Saudi Arabia’s colossal heavyweight night in tatters for December

Saudi Arabia hosting a massive heavyweight night featuring Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua is in tatters.

Despite big talk in the press that both bouts would happen on the same night, World Boxing News understands neither will take place in December.

Fury is still searching for an opponent after months of trying. “The Gypsy King” is now officially putting all his efforts into fighting on UK soil until 2024.

“I can’t wait till my next fight,” said Fury. “I’ve been training daily from Christmas trying to get a fight.

“I’ve tried many fighters and have had no luck, but that won’t keep me down. I’m blessed every day I wake up!

“I know God loves me, and everything will work out the way it should, as it always does. I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve got coming for you guys. It’s show-stopping.”

What we do know is that it’s not Usyk. Their undisputed unification is off the boil until at least the New Year.

Heavyweight doubleheader

As for Wilder vs Joshua, that fight was never on, according to Skill Challenge – the proposed hosts of the doubleheader.

“There has not been any offer made. Is there interest in the fight? Yes. But has there been an official offer made? The answer is no. If there is, it will come from Skill Challenge directly,” Amer Abdallah told Boxing News Media.

“Boxing is a very fragmented sport. You have the biggest fights. The best fights can’t be made because of network obligations, because of promoters clashing, managers clashing, and sanctioning bodies.

“What Skill Challenge is doing is coming in and not competing with anybody. We’re unifying the sport. We are bringing all the best fights together under one umbrella.”

What will be taking place, as discussions indicate, is the initial clash between Deontay Wilder and ex-PBC rival Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC has confirmed that fight has been on the cards for months.

Despite official offers being made and contact between both sides, promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t see it happening.

“No, I don’t see that. Listen, if Deontay Wilder is going to fight Anthony Joshua, he definitely isn’t fighting Andy Ruiz. Don’t forget. We’re coming up to July,” he told Boxing Social.

“AJ’s trying to fight August 12th, but we must announce this week.”

Wilder vs Ruiz

That announcement for Joshua hasn’t happened. Add to that the SCP stating there’s no Wilder fight in the offing. It doesn’t look good all around for the division.

Hearn remains focused on trying to get the fight done. But with Wilder vs Ruiz likely for August or September, it looks like an impossible task.

There’s also the small matter of Wilder facing Ruiz and Joshua within four months when he’s been out almost a year. That’s a highly unbelievable scenario.

Nonetheless, the Matchroom boss doesn’t even see Wilder vs Ruiz getting over the line.

“I don’t believe Wilder and Ruiz will soon announce their fight. Then, there’s no way that Saudi would let Wilder fight in the back end of August or September before he fights Anthony Joshua in December.

“Subject to what Wilder does will Skill Challenge and Saudi Arabia. I’m actually not sure he’ll fight in the interim.

“But I do not believe it will be Andy Ruiz. Might be wrong, but I’d be very surprised if he took that fight before Anthony Joshua.”

A night promised to fans again isn’t happening, as the pipe dream turns out to be just that.

