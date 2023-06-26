Carl Froch injects venom into Anthony Joshua’s career and legacy

Carl Froch is never one to diminish his own achievements. However, the “Cobra” struck and injected his venom into ex-heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua.

Super-middleweight Froch has told Simon Jordan’s William Hill-sponsored podcast, Up Front, that AJ cannot be compared to him.

Froch informed the former Crystal Palace owner that Joshua’s legacy is not on his level.

Carl Froch plays down Anthony Joshua’s legacy

“I don’t think Anthony Joshua’s legacy can be compared to mine. It would be best if you looked at who you’ve fought and what level you fought at. Also, the timing of the people you fought, and how many unbeaten fighters you’ve beaten,” Froch outlined to Jordan, who speaks to sports stars and celebrities and challenges their opinions while scrutinizing their careers.

“I beat Jean Pascal for my first world title, who then became a light heavyweight unified world champion. I beat Jermaine Taylor, Arthur Abraham, Mikkel Kessler, Glen Johnson, and Andre Dirrell in a very close fight.

“Then I went on to beat George Groves, who was also unbeaten and ten years younger than me, in not one, but two fights.

“When you look at that run of fights and that level of opposition, time after time, with back-to-back title fights, you can’t compare that to Anthony Joshua.”

AJ’s achievements

Outlining what Joshua has achieved in the sport, Froch added: “Anthony Joshua beat Charles Martin, who is a nobody gifted his title.

“He beat an old Wladimir Klitschko who had been sitting on the sofa for the best part of two years. Klitschko came out of retirement and nearly beat him.

“He beat Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin. I’m not being funny, Joseph Parker isn’t bad, but he’s not an all-time heavyweight.

“Povetkin wasn’t bad, but he was past his best. The record and the names don’t stack up.”

The outspoken Froch then revealed what the two-time world champion needs to do to get recognition for his time in the sport.

“Maybe if Anthony Joshua fought [Deontay] Wilder and didn’t get knocked out. If he kept out of the way, stuck it on him late, and finished him off like he used to.

“And then goes in and has a fight against Tyson Fury and makes a really good account of himself, or maybe even beats him, then his legacy is solid. He then deserves to be right up there.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.