Berlanga, Quigley, Kownacki and Cusumano set for Saturday bouts

Edgar Berlanga aims to go 21-0 this weekend when the big-punching star fights Jason Quigley on Matchroom and DAZN production.

Berlanga and Quigley discussed the fight alongside the heavyweight co-feature ahead of the bout.

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley

“It’s a big night on Saturday. It’s been a year layoff, we’re home with a new promoter, and I am ready to perform,” said Berlanga.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself. Other people try to say Jason is an easy fight, but I know it isn’t.

“We’ve prepared well for that. He’s not going to stand in the middle of the ring. We’ve been prepping well for him, I have a lot of respect for him and his team, but we’re going to handle business.”

He added: “I want to thank all my fans for buying tickets, another sold out show. It’s a blessing. I feel great. I’m ready to go.

“For me, bigger fish are out there, the GGGs, the Charlo’s, and the guys I want to get in the ring with.

“I feel I am ready and seasoned to get in with them, but I must beat the shit out of Jason Quigley this weekend. That’s what it is.

Quigley stated: “I back myself all the way. The training I have done and the stuff we’ve been through have progressed.

“I know I am the better man. Edgar is a great fighter. I’ve come here to win, which will make it a great fight. But I am the man. I’m here to progress my career and my life.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole career, and even as an amateur, we’ve been going into the Lion’s Den since day one.

“I’ve handled hostile environments, it’s nothing to concern me, and I have so much belief in myself, my team, the work we have done,

“I know what can come from winning this fight, ” which excites me. The only thing in my head is Edgar, not any other fighter. It’s just him and Saturday night.

Kownacki vs Cusumano

Kownacki: “It’s a must-win, but my two options win averagely or amazingly. I want to look amazing.

“I’ve had a great camp with Sugar Hill, so we’re ready. I’m in great shape. I want to look brilliant, get the win, and get another fight quickly.

“I am focused on Saturday, showing the world that I wasn’t as focused as I should have been in my previous three fights. But now you will see the old-new Adam Kownacki.

“Thank you to Joe for taking the fight. My brother is still selling tickets right now. It will be red and white and all the other colors too.”

Cusumano: “It’s a dream come true. It’s been a brutal camp, but I am excited about the opportunity. I am ready to go.

“Adam is a great fighter. We’re Heavyweights, big punchers, and we will show that.”

