Pipe Dream: ‘Tyson Fury’ vs ‘Anthony Joshua’ is on in Morecambe

A Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua UK heavyweight clash will happen in Morecambe, courtesy of a sculpture created by regional artist Anthony Padgett.

As the pair continue to stall on a potential battle, Padgett added Joshua to his previous work of immortalizing Fury.

Fury and Joshua go head-to-head in drainpipe form, making it a clean fight in every sense of the word.

Likenesses of the two British boxers [photo by Anthony Padgett] will be unveiled at the Morecambe Bay Art Fair between July 1 and 2 this year. The event is free entry to the public.

After allowing fans to see the art, Tyson Fury’s statue will take pride of place at a Morecambe roundabout. In addition, the new Anthony Joshua figure will be sold at a Sickle Cell Society charity auction in London.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Discussing the forthcoming show, Padgett stated: “The sculpture inspired by Tyson Fury needed a worthy opponent.

“Both depict the essence of the punch, the critical moment in boxing. It is great to have a sculpture depicting Tyson’s world achievement in Morecambe.

“Also, to have contemporary artwork shows Morecambe is progressive in its views of art. I hope both Tyson and Anthony like the work.”

In how Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua might go in real life, former boxer Tony Bellew recently spoke to talkSPORT.

“I think for Fury against Anthony Joshua, it would be harder for Joshua to beat this current version of Fury than the old version,” Bellew said.

“Joshua would have got close. He would’ve been allowed to punch. Now Joshua will not get the luxury of getting close without getting nailed hard on the way in.

“I think he [Tyson Fury] is easier to beat now, only for a couple of fighters. But bear in mind one of those is Oleksandr Usyk.

“Make no mistake, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world right now. But I now think he is more susceptible to losing to Oleksandr Usyk [if they were to fight later this year].

“He does everyone mentally; he breaks them mentally first. But the one person he will not break and will never break is Usyk.

“Tyson Fury’s style went from a style where he was awkward, slippery, significant. Now he’s quick to be aggressive, front-footed, and a counter-punching heavy hitter.”

Tyson Fury statue

Padgett hopes to be commissioned to erect a permanent bronze statue of Fury in the future.

For tickets to the Fury vs Joshua event, visit HERE. For access to the charity auction in London, see HERE.

Anthony Padgett’s artwork and sculptures are for sale HERE.

