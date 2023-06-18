Tim Tszyu chases down Jermell Charlo with bonzer 77-second KO

Super welterweight Tim Tszyu aimed to make a statement on a Saturday night showcase in the United States, live on Showtime. And boy, did he do it.

The undefeated Australian sent a clear message to undisputed champion Jermell Charlo by smashing contender Carlos Ocampo with a stunning 77-second knockout.

In the process, he defended his Interim WBO 154-pound belt, the backup to Charlo’s full version.

Tszyu, who moves his record to 23-0 with a seventeenth career KO, dropped Ocampo with a right hand barely a minute into the fight. The Aussie ripper then finished him with a lunging left hook.

The shot propelled Ocampo down and into the ropes, causing referee Danrex Tapdasan to stop the bout at 1:17 of the first round.

Ocampo’s loss drops him to 34-3, 22 KOs.

Tszyu – whose father Kostya was a former undisputed world champion – immediately set his sights on the divisional kingpin Charlo.

Those words hit harder after Charlo withdrew from their scheduled fight in January with a broken left hand.

Tszyu went through with the bout on Saturday despite undergoing surgery less than three weeks ago. A dog bit his right forearm, leaving an ugly, silver-dollar size gash.

It only seemed to galvanize him.

Tim Tszyu calls out Jermell Charlo after a 77-second KO

Speaking after the contest, Tszyu stated reminded everyone of the world-class stock he came from.

“I have a question for everyone here. What’s my motherf****** name?

“I think that was a statement. There’s no battle with America. That’s the land I want to conquer. That’s where the big one is coming next.

“I want Charlo on my resume. So, get it in here, and let’s dance in October. I’ve overcome a lot of adversity, so it was about pushing through.

“I didn’t think it would be this quick. I feel like a pit bull. There’s no stopping me. The big one is Charlo, so get your tickets. We’re coming back with four belts.”

Charlo has been out of action for some time now. Whether the Pound for Pound star would be ready for October is up for debate.

Thirteen months have passed since Charlo defeated Brian Castano. He may want a warm-up before facing a hungry contender like Tszyu.

The victory for Tszyu led to several stars of the sport sitting up and taking notice of the red-hot 28-year-old banger.

Terence Crawford said: “He’s dangerous.”

While former champion Tony Harrison stated: “That was impressive.”

However, Leonard Ellerbe – a huge PBC man, had only one word for a potential Charlo vs Tszyu clash. “Levels.”

Tszyu vs Ocampo headlined SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL on SHOWTIME® from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia, in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

