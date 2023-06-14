Lennox Lewis hurls another truth bomb at current heavyweight era

Lennox Lewis continues to be vocal in wanting the heavyweight champions of this era to become ambitious enough to fight for the undisputed title.

After almost two decades of waiting, boxing fans remain no closer to getting a solitary ruler for the glamor division. Lewis, like many, is getting more frustrated by the year.

As the deadline for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to put their clutch of belts together, Lewis reminded everyone just how long it’s been.

Lennox Lewis wants an undisputed heavyweight champion

“[It] was supposed to be the undisputed fight. This past February makes it nineteen years since I retired as champion.”

During that lengthy period, Wladimir Klitschko came close to grabbing all the straps. However, ironically, his brother, Vitali, halted that accomplishment twice.

Then came a lull as Vitali walked away before Bermane Stiverne managed to get hold of the WBC version before Wladimir.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman favored not giving Wladimir a shot at the vacant title to keep interest in the division. It worked out better for boxing fans but prolonged the pain of the undisputed supporters.

When Deontay Wilder took it from Stiverne in 2015, Klitschko was on the way down. Wilder had no interest in seeking out the Ukrainian as he wanted to build a solid foundation as a champion in his own right.

He did that during a five-year record-breaking spell until Tyson Fury came along. On the other side of the coin, the WBA, IBF, and WBO kept a running theme of being unified.

If it wasn’t Klitschko, it was Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., or today’s superstar Oleksandr Usyk.

“Mr. I am Feel” wants to get the final title to add to his collection, having done so at cruiserweight. The only obstacle in the way is Fury. However, promotional and vast monetary differences keep them apart, and thus the lust of Lewis to put the four major belts in one ring.

Unambitious era

Lewis sees it as a lack of ambition by some, without being specific.

“Becoming undisputed was one of the goals that I set and accomplished as a professional pugilist. It quite possibly might not be an important goal for this era,” Lewis predicted.

“I’ll keep waiting for boxing’s very own undisputed coronation. Until then, I am the last undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fury and Usyk are set to fight before the end of the summer, with mandatories being overruled in favor of a future agreement.

The WBA waited as long as they could, though, leaving Usyk having to deal with Daniel Dubois in August. Fury is due to announce his foe in the next few days.

Lennox, like us, will have to keep fingers crossed that an undisputed clash comes to pass by the end of the year.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

