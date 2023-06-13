Teofimo Lopez says he ‘played the fool entirely’ – only acted ‘crazy’

Teofimo Lopez has denied claims he needs to be mentally assessed after comments made during the run-up to his clash with Josh Taylor.

Lopez became a two-division world champion with a stellar decision win at Madison Square Garden. However, it didn’t come without controversy, which wasn’t the result.

“The Takeover” won the WBO super lightweight title in front of a record crowd of 5,151 before immediately retiring at 25. But Lopez assures fans he’s of sound mind and was only acting when he said he wanted to kill his opponent.

Lopez is yet to clarify whether his comments about black fighters benefiting from ESPN bias were included in the role he played.

On Monday, hours after reiterating he would walk away from the sport to Max Kellerman, Lopez turned to his fans for a vote.

Teofimo Lopez was ‘acting crazy.’

He asked: How well did I play the “Fool,” aka “Crazy” role for this entire Taylor Lopez match-up leading up to our historic fight?”

The four options were, “I got fooled,” – “I thought you were crazy,” – “I didn’t believe you,” and “You should be an actor.”

On the last count, “I thought you were crazy” was a clear winner.

Despite drawing attention to his mindset during fight week, Lopez did have good things to say at the final bell.

“It’s been a long time coming. We just beat the number one guy. The lineal world champion. The former undisputed world champion.”

He added an apology into the bargain.

“I think I let my emotions get the best of me. I do not want to take your life. But I want you to go back to your family. I apologize as a man.”

On Taylor, he said: “Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you’ve got to counter the counterpunch.

“You’ve got to outsmart the man and get in there. And I did that. I think I did enough. This is what it is all about.

“I questioned myself for a good reason. You guys don’t understand. I’ve always been my worst critic. And you guys got a little glimpse of it.

“But I’ve just got to ask you one thing, only one thing. Do I still got it?”

Father Teofimo Sr. remains a huge part of the team

Lopez also defended his father, Teofimo Sr., after the pair were filmed by ESPN having a heated argument in front of Mark Kriegel.

“I’m so grateful. This was about fixing what we needed to. That’s why I don’t leave my coach. I trust in him a lot.

“My next battle is in court for my son. That’s my next battle. I’m not focused on who I will fight next.”

Teo’s co-manager, David McWater, believes Lopez answers his critics in the ring.

“Teofimo’s win further cements his status as the true phenom of this era. His skill set and ring IQ are unchallenged. He’s simply amazing,” he said.

