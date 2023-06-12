Floyd Mayweather warned by John Gotti III, daughter threatened

Floyd Mayweather faced a warning from John Gotti III that he was “an enemy for life” after tormenting the boxer and MMA fighter for six rounds.

Referee Kenny Bayless ended the contest as Mayweather unloaded on Gotti at will. His opponent had no answer to Mayweather’s speed, and Bayless reacted accordingly.

However, Gotti’s team and many fans entered the ring after the conclusion, and a brawl ensued. Sadly, it spilled out into the crowd and resulted in thousands of fans rioting.

Floyd Mayweather threatened

In the aftermath, Gotti took to social media to warn Mayweather. Another member of the Gotti family, reported to be his sister, also sent a threat to Mayweather’s daughter.

John Gotti called Mayweather a ‘punk b****’ and stated Mayweather “never put me down” and the fight was a “DQ for no reason” on the night.

His sister added: “Floyd Mayweather, your daughter was ran through by an animal with twelve different baby mamas. Your little circus animal.

“You’re all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids. I’m coming for your daughter. It may be two years, three years from now, but I’m coming.”

The target seems to be Yaya Mayweather, who recently got six-year probation for a stabbing incident. She pled guilty and avoided jail time.

Opening this kind of bad blood between two families, which is yet to be resolved after the final bell, can only be a disaster waiting to happen.

It’s a wonder nobody at the FLA Live Arena in Miami was killed, judging by some of the video clips circulating on social media.

Miami Police are yet to release any official information from the event despite the whole situation being televised and going viral.

Mayweather reaction to the Gotti brawl

Floyd Mayweather didn’t give any reaction to the madness himself. He merely posted a promotional Instagram about visiting his Girl Collection spot in Las Vegas.

He followed that up, or his PR Team did, by informing fans about the after-party.

“Miami, the official fight after party is at LIV,” stated the post. However, staging any party after scenes like those in Sunrise didn’t feel like something to celebrate.

Mayweather may have bitten off more than he can chew with his “Last Names Matter” event. Gotti doesn’t seem to want to end things on a good note.

On what transpired between the ropes, there isn’t even an excuse for a rematch, as it was so one-sided in favor of Mayweather.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.